Corpse of Kaduna student found on school premises

The corpse of a 15-year-old SS2 student of Government Technical College, Malali, Kaduna, identified as Ahmed Musa, was discovered on the school premises on Sunday.

Sources within the school revealed that the teenager’s body was found tied up and bruised, raising suspicions of severe bullying.

A school insider, who requested anonymity, alleged that Musa was tortured by senior students.

“The incident is a case of student bullying and torture. I believe it went too far, leading to his death. Realising the gravity of their actions, the culprits decided to dump the body,” the source said.

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said an investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“A committee, headed by a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), has been set up to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure justice is served,” Hassan said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has ordered the Ministry of Education and security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the alleged murder are identified and prosecuted.

The tragedy comes months after a similar incident in June 2024, when Blaise Felix Aliyu, a 15-year-old student of the Air Force Comprehensive School in Kaduna, was allegedly beaten to death by two SS3 students under the guise of punishment.