Corps members free to work in oil firms, telcos as FG lifts restriction

The Federal Government, responding to the growing concern over youth unemployment, has revoked all previous directives concerning posting restrictions in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

A memo dated November 18, 2024, from the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, to the NYSC Director General, announced that the lifting of these restrictions will take effect from the start of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course.

The Minister pointed out that the previous NYSC posting policy, which limited postings to four sectors—Education, Agriculture, Health, and Infrastructure—was established during the tenure of former Minister Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

“Therefore, as we battle unemployment crisis, there is urgent need to review this policy in order to expand the opportunity and access for corps members to serve in places that are relevant to their areas of study. Without prejudice to the need to constantly review in accordance with prevailing realities, I now direct as follows: Lifting of all restrictions on postings.

“Posting of corps members to, as much as practicable, be in line with their course of study, posting of corps members to select banks and other private sector organisations, including those operating in oil and gas, to commence with Abuja and Lagos.

“I hereby revoke all previous directives relating to posting restrictions with effect from the date of commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course.

“The directive contained herein will take effect from the date of commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course, and applies in relation to any matter relating to the posting and distribution of corps members to Places of Primary Assignment, he stated.