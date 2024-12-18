Corps member slumps, dies in Kebbi orientation camp

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member deployed to Kebbi has slumped and died at the Dakin Gari Orientation Camp.

The NYSC member, it was learnt, slumped and was rushed to the orientation camp clinic for medical attention and later to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin-Kebbi where she was confirmed dead by the doctor.

A source told our correspondent that she died as doctors made efforts to resuscitate her.

SPONSOR AD

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Muhammad Fingila, while confirming the incident to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, described the death of the corps member as tragic.

He added that the state government has made arrangements for her remains to be sent to her home state in Adamawa.