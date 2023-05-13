Corps member ‘rapes’ 20-year-old girl in Ogun

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adebola Sodiq, has been arrested by the operatives of Ogun Police Command for allegedly raping…

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adebola Sodiq, has been arrested by the operatives of Ogun Police Command for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in Agbajege village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the victim whose name has been kept under wraps.

Oyeyemi quoted the girl to have reported that the Corps member, who is her friend’s lover, had offered to buy her a birthday gift.

According to him, the suspect asked her to follow him to the junction in the village where he intended to buy the birthday present.

“She stated further that as an intimate friend to the suspect’s girlfriend, she has no reason to suspect any foul play hence she followed him, but while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick his wallet,” Oyeyemi said.

He said “On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her pleading and crying for mercy.”

The Police Spokesman said following the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he didn’t know what came over him as at that time,” Oyeyemi said.

He said victim had taken to Owode Egba general hospital by the Police for medical treatment.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, to have directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.