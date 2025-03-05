Corps member distributes sanitary pads to over 800 girls in Kogi

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Victoria Oluwatosin Toluwaloju (KG/24B/0206), has empowered 887 students across various secondary schools in Kogi state.

The empowerment programme which is part of the recently launched Future forward project is a personal Community Development Service (CDS) initiative aimed at equipping young girls with essential life skills, career guidance, and menstrual health education.

The initiative also prioritized inclusivity by reaching students of the School of the Deaf, Lokoja, ensuring that hearing-impaired girls receive education on menstrual hygiene and self-esteem.

SPONSOR AD

The schools reached include Crowther Memorial College, Government Girls’ Secondary School, Universal Basic Education Trinity Secondary School and Muslim Community Secondary School.

Speaking during one of the sessions, Toluwaloju said the initiative was inspired by her passion for the girl child and the NYSC motto: Service and Humility.

“I believe every girl can achieve more when given the right tools and opportunities to thrive. This project is designed to empower them with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their future,” she said.

The programme featured sessions on career guidance, personal development, and menstrual hygiene management. Key speakers included Deborah Agbonika, founder of Akoni Care Foundation (ACF), Katherine Odok, presenter at Grace FM Lokoja, who encouraged the students on their academic pursuit, finding mentors and never settle for less, and Odumuyiwa Ibukun Christianah, a corps member who educated the girls on menstrual hygiene and its importance for overall well-being.

A participant, Ajayi Funmilayo (JSS2B) from Muslim Community Secondary School, described the initiative as impactful, stating that it helped them understand personal hygiene and inspired them to dream big.

Other participants shared that the session encouraged them to believe in themselves and not relegate herself to the background, emphasizing that young girls can thrive through basic hygiene practices and self-esteem building.

To support menstrual health, approximately 887 sanitary pads were distributed to students across the five schools visited.

Additionally, in collaboration with Rays of Hope, a CDS project by corps member Gift Isreal, focused on supporting persons living with disabilities, Toluwaloju extended the outreach to the School of the Deaf, Lokoja, stressing the importance of ensuring that hearing-impaired students also receive menstrual health education and self-esteem development.

“This project not only empowers young girls but also contributes to building a more informed and responsible society,” Toluwaloju stated.

The empowerment programme marks the completion of the first phase of The Future Forward Project with the second phase set to engage eight public schools in Lokoja. The next phase, Toluwaloju said, will focus on equipping students with critical thinking skills, culminating in a debate competition, with participants receiving educational support in materials and financial aid.