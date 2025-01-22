Corporate Affairs Commission Hosts Media Trust Management Team

Malam Ahmed Shekarau, Group Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust Group, led a team from the company to the head office of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, on Wednesday.
The CAC team headed by Alhaji Hussaini Ishaq, Registrar-General of the Commission, held strategic meeting with representatives from the frontline media company.
Below is a picture from the meeting:
SPONSOR AD
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.