News

Corporate Affairs Commission Hosts Media Trust Management Team

Malam Ahmed Shekarau, Group Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust Group, led a team from the company to the head office of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The CAC team headed by Alhaji Hussaini Ishaq, Registrar-General of the Commission, held strategic meeting with representatives from the frontline media company.

Below is a picture from the meeting:

Registrar General/CE, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, FCIS (4th left); CEO, Media Trust Group (MTG), Ahmed I. Shekarau (4th right); COO, Trust TV, Ibrahim Shehu (3rd left); Assistant Director & Head of Media, CAC, Rasheed Mahe (1st left); Head, Judiciary Desk, Daily Trust, John Chuks Azu (2nd left); Head, Business Development, MTG, Haroun S. Malami (3rd right); Chinazaekpere Rita Obioma, Senior Supervisor, Media CAC (2nd right); and Mustapha Umar Wambai, Senior Manager, Protocol, CAC (1st right), during a visit to the Commission’s RG by the MTG team, in Abuja on Wednesday, 22/01/2025.

 

