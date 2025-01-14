coronation rites for 46th alaafin begins as he enters seclusion

The 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has begun the customary seclusion following his grand entrance into the town on Monday.

Alaafin Owoade was accompanied to the ancient town with heavy security, including men of Operation Burst, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Western Security Network, code-named Amotekun.

Owoade, who drove into the town in a black G-Wagon, arrived at Owode around 1:50pm and was received by notable sons and daughters of the land.

His royal entry follows the official receipt of the certificate and staff of office from the state governor, Seyi Makinde at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan.

During his brief address, the governor noted that he had never met Prince Owoade before Monday and deliberately avoided knowing his profile or that of any other princes vying for the stool to prevent influencing the process.

Makinde hinted that the coronation is scheduled to take place in four weeks.

In response, Alaafin Owoade promised to work for the progress of Oyo Town, Oyo State, and Nigeria, as well as the development of the people and thanked the Governor, the Oyomesi, and everyone involved in his selection and assumption of office.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has pledged to bring the five embattled kingmakers to prosecution over their alleged receipt of a bribe from one of the candidates; Prince Lukmon Gbadegesin.

“Let me also say briefly that for those that are still hell-bent on destabilising the traditional institution in Oyo, the government is not letting down. We will prosecute them. The money they collected; they will still be prosecuted except they go to Kabiyesi. If he forgives them, I will also forgive them,” he said.