COREN Plans Summit On Restructuring, operational framework

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has disclosed its plans to host regional engineering stakeholders’ summit in Lagos with a focus on the restructuring, reforms and new operational framework of the council.

The President of COREN, Engr Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Abubakar said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would deliver strategic insights on the role of engineering in sustainable infrastructure development and economic growth in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

The summit is fixed for February.

“This summit presents a unique opportunity for engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of engineering practice in Nigeria. The reforms we have initiated will not only improve compliance but also strengthen the regulatory impact of COREN in all engineering sectors,” he said,

He urged stakeholders, engineering professionals and members of the public to participate in the critical national discourse that would influence the trajectory of engineering practice in Nigeria.

“As the regulatory authority for engineering education, training and practice in Nigeria, COREN remains committed to strengthening professional standards, ensuring compliance, and fostering innovation in the sector.

“The forthcoming Summit will bring together key stakeholders, policy makers, industry leaders, academia, and professionals to deliberate on COREN’s recent legislative and operational reforms, which are designed to enhance efficiency, compliance, and governance in engineering practice nationwide.

“Additionally, COREN will inaugurate the Lagos Regional Steering Committee (LRSC) during the Summit. This committee will provide technical and administrative oversight to COREN’s Regional and State Offices, ensuring the effective implementation of key engineering regulatory activities,” Abubakar said.