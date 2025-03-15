Coping with Nigeria’s rising heat waves

Across many parts of Nigeria, temperatures have soared to uncomfortable and, in some cases, dangerous levels. The intense heat waves have left people struggling to go about their daily activities, with frequent complaints of dehydration, dizziness, and fatigue. For many, especially the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, the heat is more than just an inconvenience—it is a serious threat.

The consequences of extreme heat are well-documented. Prolonged exposure can lead to heat exhaustion, where the body begins to overheat, causing heavy sweating, weakness, and nausea. In severe cases, it can escalate into heatstroke, a life-threatening condition where the body loses its ability to regulate temperature. Dehydration is another common issue, particularly for those who work outdoors or fail to drink enough water. Worse still, high temperatures exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, making life even more difficult for those already dealing with health challenges.

Faced with this reality, people must find ways to cope. Hydration is key—drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps replenish lost fluids and prevents dehydration. Many people unknowingly make the heat worse for themselves by consuming excessive caffeine or alcohol, both of which contribute to fluid loss. Instead, natural alternatives like coconut water and fruit juices provide better hydration.

SPONSOR AD

Dressing appropriately can also make a significant difference. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton helps the body stay cool, unlike dark or tight-fitting outfits that trap heat. When stepping outside, wearing hats, sunglasses, or carrying an umbrella provides much-needed shade. But where possible, it is best to avoid direct sun exposure, especially during the hottest hours of the day, typically between noon and 4 p.m.

For those indoors, simple adjustments can provide relief. Keeping windows open in the early morning and late evening allows fresh air to circulate, while curtains or blinds should be drawn during peak heat hours to keep rooms cool. Where available, fans and air conditioners offer direct cooling, though many Nigerians struggle with unreliable electricity to power them.

Beyond personal efforts, there is a need for collective action. The government must recognise heat waves as a growing public health challenge and take proactive steps to mitigate their impact. Public awareness campaigns should be intensified to educate people on the dangers of extreme heat and how to protect themselves. Many remain unaware of just how serious heat-related illnesses can be, and knowledge could save lives.

Authorities should also consider setting up cooling centers—public spaces where people can find temporary relief from extreme heat, particularly in urban areas where temperatures tend to be higher due to concrete structures and lack of greenery. This brings to light another crucial long-term measure: urban greening. Planting more trees and promoting green spaces in cities can help absorb heat and lower temperatures, making environments more habitable.

Workplace policies must also adapt to the changing climate. Outdoor workers, such as those in construction and agriculture, are among the most vulnerable, as they spend hours under the scorching sun. Employers should provide shaded rest areas, ensure access to drinking water, and adjust work schedules to avoid the peak heat periods.

Nigeria cannot afford to treat these rising temperatures as a temporary discomfort. Climate change is real, and heat waves will likely become more frequent and intense in the coming years. The challenge requires both immediate coping strategies and long-term policies to build resilience. Individuals must take responsibility for their well-being by staying hydrated, dressing wisely, and modifying their daily routines. At the same time, the government must rise to the occasion, investing in urban cooling measures, regulating work conditions, and driving awareness on heat-related health risks.

Mancha, a climate change enthusiast wrote from Maitama, Abuja