Convince opponents of tax reform with data – Dasuki

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki has advised the Presidency to make conscious efforts to convince opponents of the proposed tax reform “using data that speak to the anomalies that the proposed tax reform bills are intended to correct, as well as the benefits to be derived from passage of such legislations”.

Dasuki, who represents Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, in an exclusive interview with Weekend Trust, also advised the Presidency to make haste with caution on the bills, stating that the speed with, which the government is pushing for the approval of the bills is also making a lot of Nigerians suspicious.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Shipping Services, said: “I have told members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms during our recent close door meeting with the House leadership that the best way to get the buy-in of majority of Nigerians on these proposed laws is to convince them with data.

“Specifically, I advised the committee to provide data on the amounts received by each of the 36 states from January to September, 2024 side-by-side its projection of what each will receive from January to September, 2025, after the bills have been passed into law,” he said.

According to Rep Dasuki, doing this, and making sure that such data is circulated nationwide will help to sensitise the public and hopefully convince those opposed to the proposed laws.