Controversy as student is beaten to death in Kaduna school

Nuhu Sambo, a 19-year-old student of Al-Azhar Academy, Kofar Gayan Zaria, Marwanu, has been killed under controversial circumstances.

The student, who was in JSS 3, was reported to have lost his life as a result of severe beating and corporal punishment by the teachers.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna state police command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said two suspects have so far been arrested.

“The Commissioner of police in Kaduna State has already directed for thorough Investigation into the matter and we will charge the suspects to court immediately after Investigation,” he said.

Rukayya Sambo, a sister to the deceased, told Daily Trust that her late brother was asked to repeat his class after promotional examination which he declined and stopped going to school.

“He was then taken to the school by one of his uncles and handed him over to the school principal who vowed to punished him for abscondement. It was after the uncle left the school that the teachers beat Marwanu seriously to the extent they broke his teeth and later killed him.”

“According to his school mates, Marwanu was lashed on the school assembly where his teeth were broken. He was later on taken to the principal where he was striped naked and beaten till he could no longer breath.

“In fact, he attempted to run away but the school prefects were asked to apprehend him and he was taken to the principal’s office,” she explained.

Rukayya Sambo further stated that her brother’s corpse was abandoned near the school toilet and he was later rushed to a nearby hospital to get the confirmation of his death.

Isa Sa’idu, an uncle to the deceased, said the incident happened on Friday at about 9am but up till evening hours, the parents or relations of the late student were not informed.

“We only heard rumour that our son was dead and had been taken to a nearby hospital so we rushed to confirm. We met the medical officer that attended to the boy and he told us that the student was brought to the hospital dead.”

Daily Trust visited the school but because it was closed since it is weekend.

However, in a letter issued by the management and circulated on social media, the school said, “The Management of Al Azhar academy school Zaria mourn the sad incident occurred in the school which led to the death of its student Marwan Nuhu Sambo of JSS3 as a result of punishment from absenteeism from the school.

“The management is deeply saddened by this heavy incident that led to the death of its student and pray Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcoming of the deceased.

“Further the officers that committed this act were suspended from the school forthwith and handed over to the Nigerian police for investigation and further action.”

