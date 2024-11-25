Controversy as Labour Party Rep wears Tinubu’s signature Cap

There was stir on social media when the pictures of Labour Party member representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Thaddeus Attah (LP, Lagos), wearing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s signature cap, surfaced on the internet.

Attah was one of those who rode into office on what some pundits attributed to the popularity of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election.

Obi, who came third in the election, defeated President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, the president’s stronghold, and Attah was one of the federal lawmakers elected on same day as the presidential and parliamentary election held same day.

But at the weekend, Attah posted a picture of himself adorning Tinubu’s cap with the inscription: “THE TASK OF GOOD GOVERNANCE HAS BEGUN. Hon Thaddeus Atta Achief Honourable member, Federal House of Representatives Representing Eti Osa Federal Constituency.”

While reacting, some Nigerians asked Attah was he was up to.

Posting on his X handle, one Prince Saviour stated, “Opposition Otilo ooh. Our Lagos Labour Party House of Representatives, Representing Eti OSA Federal Constituency Putting on Tinubu cap. Ire ooh. What pains most is the people sacrifices, time, resources, sweat and tears and blood put together to elect this guys voluntary.”

Tweeting via @JustKingss, another X user said, “Nobody elected him bro, nobody even knew him. The thing is everyone was voting LP from top to bottom so he was lucky that Peter Obi grace got him elected. If it was by candidate Banky W was the best candidate and everyone knew about that. The odds for him joining APC for next.”

A. Adedotun @Sen_Adedotun reacted saying “Politics is about personal interest. Don’t be surprised he will decamp to APC before 2027”.

@_JtAtta Bros is this your @officialABAT cap insignia an indirect way of telling us that you are porting to

abbeygovernor @abbeygovernor1 commented saying, “It’s called Poltics; no permanent enemies just common interest sir.”

Although Attah has not stated that he is planning to defect, tongues have been wagging.

When our reporter attempted to reach the lawmaker’s phone number, a lady who picked the call, said Attah is not planning to decamp from the Labour Party.

She said, “He is not planning to decamp. He is a citizen of Nigeria under Tinubu. So, I don’t think the Cap is limited to only APC members. He is not planning to decamp. He is one hundred percent in LP.”

In July, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, a Labour Party Senator defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyewuchi’s defection letter was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.