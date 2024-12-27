Continental Hotels mulls expansion, improved services

Continental Hotels, managing the Lagos Continental Hotel and the Abuja Continental (formerly Sheraton Hotel) has restated its commitment to continually deliver memorable and bespoke experiences that define the luxury of Continental Hotels.

Group General Manager, Karl Hala also spoke on plans to expand Continental Hotels to other cities in Nigeria to add to the existing 947 rooms and suites currently offered by both hotels in Lagos and Abuja.

He spoke at a media parley held at Lagos Continental Hotel (LCH). He was joined by the General Manager of LCH, Christoph Schleissing and other members of staff.

The Lagos Continental Hotel is a five-star hotel located in the heart of Victoria Island Lagos with 23 floors and 347 rooms and suites with Grand African BallRoom and smaller meeting/breakout rooms.

It also boasts of a pool, beauty spa, hair salon and health and fitness centre.

Hala stated that the rooms and suites in the continental hotels offer an unparalleled comfort, which reflects the unique culture of Nigeria.

He described the outgoing year 2024 as a roller coaster year for the hospitality and tourism industry, stating that confidence is gradually returning to the market.

“We are optimistic going into 2025,” Hala said, saying the Continental Hotels group is intentional about offering the best bespoke service without unnecessarily straining the pockets of the guests.

According to him, the rise in basic commodities was a major challenge to business and the hospitality sector is not an exception considering the volume of basic commodity supplies which skyrocketed owing to the macroeconomic challenges in the country.

The LCH general manager said the success of the continental group was as a result of the hard-work and dedication of its team, adding that the hotel group is committed to building its team as the members of staff are key to the success of the business.

“Our team is our major asset. We are setting a mark in commercial tourism, which is essential. We are leaders in the industry in terms of convention centres.”

“We have a story to tell and we are telling the story. In the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we are a member.”

He hailed the diversification efforts of the federal government beyond oil, saying the tourism and hospitality industry holds a great potential for the nation to boost its non-oil revenue.

In a related development, the group stated that its Continental Hotels Training Academy would continue to develop the youths to create opportunities for future experts in the industry.