Content creator shot dead in Abuja

A skit maker identified as Chidike Emmanuel has been gunned down in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Emmanuel was said to be on set for a production when he was shot dead in the Mpape area of Abuja.

Checks by Daily Trust revealed that the deceased was active on X with the username @Kryptoknighht.

A user of the microblogging platform, Loveline Imaobong, had raised an alarm revealing that the victim was found lifeless in a mortuary.

“The guy in the picture is lying lifeless in the mortuary, he was attacked. Any lead to his family members would be appreciated. They should please go to Mpape’s new police station, Berger Quarry. Please repost till it gets to them,” Imaobong wrote.

Efforts to reach the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, to comment on the matter, were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, close relatives, using the hashtag, #Justiceforchidi, have been paying tributes to the late skit maker.

@Adaherselff wrote: “I’m sorry Nigeria happened to you 💔💔 I’m sorry Abuja happened to you Chidi.You only left Lagos to Abuja for solace, quite unfortunate it was truncated. Had it been you knew, you’ would have just remained in Lagos

Damn!! This one hurts. #Justiceforchidi #Justiceforchidi

“…now who’s gonna yab me for pronouncing “Agba John Doe” in my phonetic accent 🥺🥺. Who’s gonna call me “Isi Aki” in a soft calm voice. You couldn’t even hurt a fly Chidi, you detested late night movement, you such a loner always keeping to yourself 😞😞😞😞 I’m soo sorry Chidi”

9ja_hoodlum: “We used to be acquainted at some point on here, and in that likkle time frame, I could tell u was a real one. Never thought a time would come when I would be typing “RIP” over ur picture. Rest peacefully, my friend. Till we meet again. #Justiceforchidi 🕊️💔”

@queenethhelen: “Chidike Emmanuel Obinna

I have known you since 2018

You are such a calm and kind soul

You couldn’t attend my wedding because you were far away but you sent me your gift 💔 #Justiceforchidi”

@Nachi_sam: “I can’t believe what you will be trending for is your death , kai our friendship was always cat and rat friendship but you had a heart of gold my gee so much potential shouldn’t go like that #Justiceforchidi”

@uyioghosaSamuel: “You’ll be missed my brother 😭🤲… I miss our random convos sha 🕊️🫶🏽”

@AbdullahiNugwa: “Though we haven’t met physically before but you’ve really helped me numerous times without me even asking and telling me not to mention it. You’re one of selfless person I have met here. God bless your precious soul and ease your journey to the other Syd. Dear God 💔💔�.”

Emmanuel’s death happened days after that of Khalid Bichi, an employee of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Just like Emmanuel, Bichi was shot dead on the streets of Abuja, on Friday.

The deceased who was transferred to Abuja from Lagos two weeks ago, was planning to get married in December this year.

Two weeks before the deaths of Emmanuel and Bichi, the corpse of Kandoon Louisa Lornumbe, a native of Benue was found by the roadside in the capital city.

The young woman ‘s body was found dumped after Mpape Junction.

She was suspected to be a victim of one-chance criminals terrorizing the nation’s capital.

The security situation in Abuja has been of concern despite repeated assurances from security operatives and the government.