Constitution not Nigeria’s problem – Tanko Yakasai

Nigeria’s constitution is not the problem, but those operating it, founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Tanko Yakasai, has said

He was reacting to a call by The Patriots, a group of elder statesmen, who recently visited President Bola Tinubu and canvassed for a new constitution.

Yakasai in a statement on Wednesday said without a change of mindset and conduct of the country’s leaders even the most perfectly crafted constitution will fail to deliver the progress and stability.

The statement said: “I have observed with deep concern the recent visit by some members of The Patriots to the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where they canvassed for a new constitution for our beloved country, Nigeria.

“As a founding member of this esteemed group and an elder statesman committed to the well-being of our nation, I must express my reservations about both the process and the content of the submission made during this visit.

“First, it is regrettable that due process was not followed in articulating the views that were presented to the president. A matter of such national importance requires thorough consultation, inclusive deliberation and the consensus of all founding members.

“The exclusion of key voices, particularly in a group like The Patriots, undermines the credibility and unity of our mission. It is essential that our decisions and representations are rooted in collective wisdom and not rushed or unilateral actions.

“Second, I align with the views expressed by President Olusegun Obasanjo that the core problem facing Nigeria is not necessarily the constitution or the tenure of office. The crux of our challenges lies in the attitude and character of those who operate the constitution.”

He, therefore, urged President Tinubu to exercise caution and consult widely on the demand by The Patriots.

