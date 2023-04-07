Connection Between Crypto Platforms and GamStop Self-Exclusion

Crypto platforms are digital platforms that allow users to trade, store, and manage various cryptocurrencies. Some online gaming sites may accept cryptocurrencies as a form…

Crypto platforms are digital platforms that allow users to trade, store, and manage various cryptocurrencies. Some online gaming sites may accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, and their websites are called “crypto casinos”. Many players who don`t want to share their personal data on the internet may use cryptocurrencies to gamble anonymously.

The UK-licensed gambling operators have embraced GamStop self-exclusion chiefly since it became compulsory for the British online gaming industry on 31 March 2020. When gamblers feel that gaming is getting uncontrollable, they register for this free service to be excluded from gaming activities licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Cryptocurrency has been acquired by the gaming industry to improve effectiveness through immediate transactions. Using gaming digital wallets ensures security, privacy, decentralisation, and anonymity, so punters who want to get around GamStop restrictions pick these effective payment methods.

What is GamStop, and Does It Work with Crypto Casinos?

Gamstop self-exclusion scheme has the goal of helping problem gamers by allowing them to self-restraint from UK-licensed gaming sites. This popular gaming blocker covers online gaming websites. The registration is simple; you need to provide your details that, include your current address, date of birth, email address, and mobile numbers. Signing up may take around 24 hours to be validated. Once you have registered, you won’t have access to your chosen gaming sites and applications.

The minimum self-exclusion period is six months, but some gamers can self-banned for one year and five years, depending on the option you choose. Hence, they will be prohibited from all gaming websites and applications throughout the UK until their chosen period has elapsed. However, Casino Gap operators not on GamStop are preferred by British punters. The main reason is they accept cryptocurrency, and players can access these gaming sites whenever they want.

GamStop only covers the online casinos operating under the British gaming watchdog, so operators licensed in the UK must join GamStop. It deserves to mention that the self-exclusion tool is designed to block only licenced casinos, so crypto casinos rarely have UKGC licences.

Internal Self-Exclusion at Crypto Casinos

As stated above, responsible gaming schemes have become a critical part of the online casino sector with the central goal of ensuring that every player enjoys games as a form of entertainment. Apart from the popular blocking tools, choosing an internal self-exclusion through support is an effective measure to avoid gaming participation in crypto operators. In fact, gamers can ask for support and advice about problem gaming at the blocking websites over the phone, in a live chat, or via email. The self-exclusion programmes are provided by the gaming jurisdictions with the purpose of reducing gaming addiction. They can self-prohibit via a multi-operator self-exclusion scheme to let them make a single request when quitting several web-based casinos. Problem gamers can ask for support from counsellors to keep them on track during this difficult time.

Software That Blocks Gaming Sites

Different blocking tools have been released over a decade to self-ban users from the gaming sites or apps of their choice. Others are specific blocking software designed to facilitate their temptation to game excessively. With these facilities, the installation is simple and doesn’t require a long and complicated process. Actually, a blocking software tool means a facility for those who have decided to quit gaming, whether for a short or long period of time.

The great news is that these gaming blockers can be installed on Windows PC, iOS, Android, Mac, and more. Once the software is installed, the tool will automatically prohibit the users from the websites of their choice for their chosen duration. Some of these apps are available for free, whereas others might ask you to pay. Several self-exclusion tools can be chosen, but the most reputed names include Gamban, BetBlocker, GamBlock, NetNanny, BetFilter, and more.

To Sum Up

Gaming is an activity that has been practised throughout the world for many years. It has incredibly grown since its transportation to the internet. Added to the newest technological advancements, billions of people constantly enjoy their beloved casino games so long as they have a strong broadband connection. To control gaming behaviour, UKGC developed GamStop. Though this national self-exclusion programme is rarely acquired by the crypto casinos. Allowing using cryptocurrency at GamStop casinos is the best way to control players.