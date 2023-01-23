Confusion as Tinubu suddenly ends Bauchi rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State was quickly ended on Monday following a breach of security arrangements by the crowd…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State was quickly ended on Monday following a breach of security arrangements by the crowd that vandalized the barication and swarmed Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the venue of the event.

Daily Trust gathered that an electric cable connected to the public address system was also damaged, a situation that cut off power supply to the podium as the microphone went off.

Our correspondent, who was at the venue of the event, alongside other journalists located the point where the electric cable was burnt and cut off at the stadium.

The incident made the dignitaries, including President Muhammadu Buhari, to abruptly left the podium and rushed into their vehicles.

Bagudu’s wife rallies Kebbi women for Tinubu

I remain committed to Tinubu’s campaign – Yahaya Bello

The problem started when Director General of Tinubu/Shetima Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong was speaking and the microphone went off.

The glitch was later fixed and the campaign was going smoothly as the President presented flag to the Bauchi State gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshall Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd). Buhari also raised Abubakar’s hand and that of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the point when Tinubu was dancing on the podium cheered by the crowd, the public address system went off the second time.

Neither the President nor Tinubu was able to speak at the campaign following a breach of the security situation. All the dignitaries were rushed out of the podium as the crowd surged closer to the podium.

The Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, trekked through the crowd at the stadium accompanied by his security details to where his vehicles were parked.

Speaking earlier at the event, Lalong said Buhari wanted Tinubu to take over from him.

Lalong noted that after the eight years of the Buhari-led administration, “there are no other persons than our presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president to continue with the good work the president has stated.”

He urged the people of the state to vote for APC candidates at all levels during the forthcoming general elections for overall victory of the party in the state and Nigeria at large.