Confusion as DSS Opens Fire in Abuja market

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has commenced investigation over a violent incident in Garki market, Abuja, involving its operatives and suspected mob…

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has commenced investigation over a violent incident in Garki market, Abuja, involving its operatives and suspected mob on Thursday evening.

Daily Trust reports that a video of the incident which surfaced on the internet showed traders scampering for safety after a loud sound of gunshot was heard.

The background voice of a lady who captured the video said, “Just look at what is happening…They shot that girl. See her, she is bleeding. Is that blood on her face? innocent person.”

“How can you shoot in the market?” she asked as she captured traders running after a dark SUV leaving the scene of the incident.”

DSS arrests officials diverting FG’s palliatives

Fund ‘diversion’: Falana asks DSS to free detained Ogun LG chairman

But a statement issued by Public Relations Officer of DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the secret police responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja. Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.”

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police said some suspect have been arrested in connection to the incident.

According to a statement by FCT Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident led to some of the local youths reacting angrily and attempting to confront the DSS personnel involved.

In response to the development, she said the police intervened to rescue the individuals and protect public safety.

“During the incident, there was damage to a section of the Police outpost as some of the irate youths acted in a disorderly manner. It is important to note that some weapons used in the commotion have been recovered, and normalcy has now been restored,” the statement said.

Adeh quoted the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna Garba, as emphasizing the commitment to maintaining peace and respecting the rights of all citizens within the FCT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...