Conference on climate change-induced conflict holds Monday  

The Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith in collaboration with International Alert will host a three-day regional conference to address climate change-induced conflicts in Northern Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Director General of the Bureau, Barrister Tahir Umar Tahir on Sunday, said that the conference is scheduled to hold from November 4th to 6th, 2024.

The statement disclosed that the conference will be the first time that Northern Nigerian Heads of Religious Agencies will be meeting , adding that it underscores Governor Uba Sani’s policy of religious tolerance and inclusive government.

The Director General said the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) National President, Reverend Dr. D. C Okoh and other religious and civil society organizations are expected to attend.

Governor Sani will be the Chief Host and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen will be the Special Guest of Honour while the former Head of Service of the Federation, Malam Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, will chair the occasion.

‘’The conference aims to bring together key stakeholders from the 19 Northern States, including government officials, traditional and religious leaders, academics, civil society organizations and international experts, to discuss and develop strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change on peace and security in the region,’’ he said

According to Barrister Tahir, a paper on ‘’Climate Security and the Future of Peace in Northern Nigeria’’ will be presented by Professor Bulus A. Sawa while a paper on ‘’Government, Traditional and Religious Leadership, Promotion of Peace and Prevention of Violent Extremism’’ will be delivered by Professor Auwal Faruq Abdussalam.

Other papers that will be presented at the conference include ‘’An Inclusive and Operational Government Religious Agency: Panacea to Peaceful Community,’’ by Dr. Ado Ibrahim Kurawa and ‘’Securing the Future: Making Schools Safe for Children through Adopting Education in Emergency (EiE) Approaches’’

‘’The conference aims to foster dialogue, share knowledge, and develop actionable strategies to address the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change-induced conflicts.

‘’By engaging with religious leaders and government agencies, the conference will explore innovative approaches to promoting peace, preventing violent extremism and ensuring the safety and well-being of communities,’’ he clarified.

Special Guests at the occasion are Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Benue State and Dr Nasir Idris, the Governor of Kebbi State.

Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal Abbas, Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammad Bello Matawalle, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Director General of NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed and Director General of DSS, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, will be Guests of Honour.