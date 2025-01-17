Confed Cup: Enyimba must win clash against Zamalek – Ideye

Enyimba FC must secure a victory against CAF Confederation Cup holders Zamalek in Cairo this Sunday to remain in contention for a quarterfinal spot.

Currently third in Group D with five points from five matches, Enyimba not only need a win but also rely on Al Masry, their closest rivals with six points, to lose or draw against Black Bulls.

Enyimba’s qualification hopes dimmed after a 1-1 draw with Egypt’s Al Masry at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on January 12, 2025. Last December, Enyimba held Zamalek to a thrilling 2-2 draw during their home clash.

SPONSOR AD

“It’s a must-win match for us,” said Brown Ideye, who scored on his Confederation Cup debut against Black Bulls. “Zamalek are a good side, but we’ll go all out to get maximum points. They’ve already qualified, so they might rest some key players. The chairman (Nwankwo Kanu) has spoken to us, and I believe we can win this match.”

Enyimba earned their first win in the CAF Confederation Cup by beating Black Bulls 4-1 on Sunday. Joseph Atule scored twice, while Ifeanyi Ihemekwele and Brown Ideye also found the net for the Nigerian team.

The 36-year-old striker returned to the NPFL after 18 years playing abroad, from the Premier League in England to the top leagues.

Ideye played a pivotal role for Nigeria to win the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, but a year later he was considered not good enough for the World Cup in Brazil.