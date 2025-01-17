✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Confed Cup: Enyimba must win clash against Zamalek – Ideye

cover daily
cover daily
    By Jide Olusola

Enyimba FC must secure a victory against CAF Confederation Cup holders Zamalek in Cairo this Sunday to remain in contention for a quarterfinal spot. 

Currently third in Group D with five points from five matches, Enyimba not only need a win but also rely on Al Masry, their closest rivals with six points, to lose or draw against Black Bulls. 

Enyimba’s qualification hopes dimmed after a 1-1 draw with Egypt’s Al Masry at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on January 12, 2025. Last December, Enyimba held Zamalek to a thrilling 2-2 draw during their home clash. 

SPONSOR AD

“It’s a must-win match for us,” said Brown Ideye, who scored on his Confederation Cup debut against Black Bulls. “Zamalek are a good side, but we’ll go all out to get maximum points. They’ve already qualified, so they might rest some key players. The chairman (Nwankwo Kanu) has spoken to us, and I believe we can win this match.” 

Enyimba earned their first win in the CAF Confederation Cup by beating Black Bulls 4-1 on Sunday. Joseph Atule scored twice, while Ifeanyi Ihemekwele and Brown Ideye also found the net for the Nigerian team.

The 36-year-old striker returned to the NPFL after 18 years playing abroad, from the Premier League in England to the top leagues.

Ideye played a pivotal role for Nigeria to win the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, but a year later he was considered not good enough for the World Cup in Brazil.

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories