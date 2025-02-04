Condemnations trail trial as ex-NHIA boss pleads not guilty

More Nigerians have criticised the ongoing trial of the former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof. Usman Yusuf, on corruption allegations.

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, a former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and a Kano-based activist, Ibrahim Garba Wala, popularly known as IG Wala, yesterday described the arrests of known critics of the government as condemnable, shameful and a dent on the integrity of democracy.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Yusuf with five-count charges bordering on alleged embezzlement and conferment of undue advantage to himself, as the boss of the then NHIS in 2016, by approving the purchase of a vehicle at the cost of N49,197,750, against the budgeted sum of N30,000,000.

The EFCC also accused Yusuf of retaining a private interest in a corporate entity known as GK Kanki Foundation, and without due process, awarding a contract in the sum of N10.1 million, in favour of the GK Kanki Foundation, for the purported training of 90 persons — while the actual number of trainees was 45.

The EFCC further alleged that Yusuf knowingly acquired a private interest in an entity known as Lubekh Nigeria Limited owned by his nephew, Khalifa Hassan Yusuf, by awarding him a contract for media and special public relations consultancy in the sum of N17,500,000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the plea, prosecution counsel, Francis Usani, requested a trial date.

The defence counsel, O. I. Habeeb (SAN), did not oppose Usani’s application for a trial date but asked for the remand of his client in the EFCC custody pending the hearing on the bail application.

In her ruling, Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu ruled that the matter was now before the court and the appropriate remand was the correctional centre thus, he was remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kuje, FCT.

The matter was adjourned to February 12 for the hearing.

Ex-Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, described the arrest as an attempt to suppress opposition voices.

“The Tinubu government, despite being riddled with individuals who themselves are embroiled in scandals and investigations by both local and international authorities, continues to use the very machinery of the state to silence its critics. It weaponises these pending investigations to suppress all opposition,” Atiku stated in a post he shared on his social media platforms.

Also reacting on Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Sunday, Dalung said the message is for all government critics to put on their detention bags ready as they could be picked up any time.

While referring to Dele Farotimi, Omoyele Sowore, Mahdi Shehu, and Prof. Yusuf’s arrests and detention, Dalung said the government has shown that it is intolerant of opposing voices.

“The struggle now has gotten to a critical stage; you review the crackdown starting with Dele, down to Sowore to Mahdi to Prof. Yusuf now, I have already sent notices to the struggle community that everybody should get his/her detention bags ready. Mine is ready to walk into detention any time, any day,” he said.

“These people who have been arrested, they love the president and they love the government and Nigeria more than the president himself. That is why they are putting out to the president saying ‘This is not right, get it right,” he said.

Continuing, Dalung said none of the critics has done anything surreptitiously to undermine the government because they are peace-loving people.

“That is why when they arrest any of us, we allow the justice process to run and we go for the application of bail. Where bail is denied unjustifiably, then definitely the option left for us in the struggle community is to roll out our tanks and begin to express our grievances,” he added.

He said the critics of the government are studying Prof. Yusuf’s situation, in accordance with the rule of law until subsequent developments.

The ex-minister said the president had also been accused of similar offences as Prof. Yusuf, which is corruption and awarding of contracts to his family members, especially in the N17 trillion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway contract.

IG Wala said Prof. Yusuf’s ordeal stemmed from the huge discoveries he made on the corruption in the NHIA contributions among HMOs that led to his suspension in 2017.

“I was on national television to speak on this based on our investigation as a civil society organisation,” he said.

Other Nigerians who weighed in on the matter, described the arrest and trial as a witch-hunt and an attempt to silence the opposition.

A Facebook user, Sunday Joseph said, “This is nothing but a tactic to silence critics. Prof’s case has been lingering since he went against HMOs and the entire system under Buhari, and they tried to use all machinery against him. And now that he’s being vocal, challenging government policies, and boom, they brought up another thing. Prof. will bounce back stronger than ever and continue fighting for a better Nigeria.”

Another contributor, Dauda B. Abubakr, wrote: “From the comments, it is evident that EFCC has lost the goodwill and glory of Nigerians. Prof. Yusuf’s days in the then NHIS are the best thing that ever happened to it since its establishment. His arraignment would only be seen as a political witch hunt to silence opposition and critics.”

Mathew Ahmadu wrote: “EFCC, I urge you to desist from what will tarnish your image. Is it because the professor is voicing out the current happenings in the country?”

Yusuf’s ordeal began in July 2017 following allegations of corruption reported by the then Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, which led to his suspension by then-President Muhammadu Buhari. He was restored in 2018.

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) also investigated Yusuf for alleged violation of procurement law worth the sum of N919 million and nepotism in appointments but he was not taken to court.

Yusuf, however, maintained that he was being accused due to his discovery of corrupt activities.

He had sued the NHIA before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria seeking the payment of his terminal benefits following his removal in 2019. The court on May 17, 2022, dismissed the counter affidavit of the agency and ordered it to pay his entitlement of sum of N5,777,595; general damages of N3,851,730 and approved his return of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 2016 model in his possession to the agency.