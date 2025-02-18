Concerns over Taraba Deputy Gov’s whereabouts after 3-month absence

There are growing concerns over the whereabouts of Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Aminu Alkali, over his health condition.

The deputy has been away from the state since November 2024 due to health challenges, but the state government has kept mute over the absence of the number two citizen of the state.

Alkali was said to have been admitted at the National Hospital in Abuja over an undisclosed illness. Unconfirmed sources however hinted that he was flown out of the country to Egypt for intensive medical care as his health condition worsened.

Failure by the state government to issue any statement on the whereabouts and health condition of the deputy governor has further caused more anxieties among people of the state, especially politicians.

What is happening now is similar to the scenario that played out in the state when the former governor, late Danbaba Suntai, had an accident in October 2012 while he was piloting a Cessna 208 which crashed near Yola airport.

Even though Suntai was incapacitated, the state House of Assembly refused to back the clamour for power transition to Suntai’s Deputy, Alhaji Garba Umar.

A cabal however hijacked affairs of governance in the state until Suntai died and his deputy was never allowed to assume office as substantive governor as provided by the constitution.

Meanwhile, people of the state have called on Governor Agbu Kefas to provide information on the health condition and whereabouts of his deputy, who had been away from public engagements for over 90 days.

It was further gathered that many politicians have started lobbying for Alkali’s seat because of his long absence.

Barr. Bilyaminu Maihanchi, a Jalingo-based human rights lawyer in an open letter to the governor and Taraba State House of Assembly, called on the lawmakers to invoke Section 189 of the Nigerian constitution (as amended) to resolve the issues surrounding the deputy governor’s long absence.

“I urge Taraba State Governor to provide a clear explanation for the Deputy Governor’s absence and to take immediate action to address the situation. The people of Taraba State deserve to know the truth about their leaders and to have confidence in the governance of their state,” he said.

Barrister Maihanci also called on the House of Assembly to take its constitutional responsibilities seriously and to ensure that the governance of the state is not compromised.

“Taraba State House of Assembly must take steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Deputy Governor’s absence and to take appropriate action to address the situation,” he said.

The Speaker of the House, John Kizito Bonzina, could not be reached for comments over the issue as he was said to have travelled abroad.

Senior Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas, Mr. Emmaneul Bello, when contacted said he would make enquiries about the deputy governor and would get back.

Our reporter’s subsequent calls as well as SMS and WhatsApp messages to Bello over the issue were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.