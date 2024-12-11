Concerns over resurgence of thug clashes in Kano

Residents of Kano are expressing growing concern over the resurgence of violent clashes between rival thugs, particularly in the aftermath of a recent fight following a football match at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata.

The clash, which left at least two people dead, saw hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons attacking shops in Zango Quarters and Yakasai near Rimi Market, where they snatched mobile phones and vandalised properties.

Residents, like Umar Tijjani from Yakasai, have raised alarms about the increased fear of reprisal attacks, leading many people to stay indoors after evening prayers.

Even staff members of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital are at risk, with one nurse recently stabbed by the thugs.

In response, Kano’s Police Commissioner, Salman Dogo Garba visited the affected areas and emphasised the police’s commitment to combatting thuggery and ensuring peace.