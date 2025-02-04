Concerns over arrest of Professor Usman Yusuf

The recent arrest of the former NHIS boss, Professor Usman Yusuf, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over some trumped-up charges has generated significant public concern. This concern is not only because of the professor’s credentials but also his outspoken criticism of the current administration. His detention has, therefore, been perceived by many as politically motivated, thus raising concerns over selective justice and the potential misuse of legal instruments by this administration to suppress opposition voices.

This development comes amid a series of high-profile cases involving political figures that are in opposition or critical to this government. Under President Tinubu’s watch, almost all major candidates in the 2023 presidential elections that contested with him are facing one form of investigation or the other. The EFCC in November 2024 detained Ifeanyi Okowa, former Delta State governor and vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, over the allegation of misappropriating derivation funds. Similarly, the commission has reportedly initiated a probe into the campaign finances of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), with indications that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate in 2023, might face arrest. These developments have led to debates about the EFCC’s impartiality, with members of the public suggesting that the agency’s actions may disproportionately, if not purposefully, target opposition figures.

Beyond the actions of the EFCC, concerns have also emerged regarding alleged intimidation of journalists and suppression of dissent by political affiliates of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Reports suggest that individuals and organisations critical of the administration are facing undue pressure – raising alarms about the erosion of press freedom and freedom of expression which are both fundamental human rights in any democratic society. It is beginning to appear that no one is allowed to criticise the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu without facing threats from the administration, intimidation, or harassment from security operatives or the ruling party.

The situation today is such that opposition candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections are being detained or threatened, and voices critical to the administration such as Professor Yusuf Usman in this case and many others are being arrested.

It suffices to say this administration is perceived as one that suppresses citizens’ free speech and that of the press, hostile towards dissent, actively crackdown on political opponents, and pursue with vigour arbitrary detentions of persons opposing their views. It bears mentioning that these are all regressions towards dark periods of human right violations in the country and a fast approach into an authoritarian system.

However, we acknowledge the fact that whilst these incidences are occurring in Tinubu’s presidency, attributing direct responsibility to him requires careful consideration of the complex dynamics within Nigeria’s political and security structures. Nonetheless, as the nation’s leader, President Tinubu bears ultimate responsibility in ensuring the protection of human rights and upholding the rule of law.

What is certain however, is the fact that since assuming the presidency in May 2023, Tinubu’s administration is fast creating a delineating score over its human rights record. One notable instance was the #EndBadGovernance protest, which was sparked by rising cost of living. It is established that security operatives used excessive force that resulted in many civilian casualties. Amnesty International alongside several other human rights violation organisations condemned the action and highlighted concerns over suppression of peaceful dissent.

Recently, a coalition of 67 civil society organisations have criticised the Tinubu administration for allegedly suppressing dissent and undermining democratic principles. These groups expressed concerns over the erosion of civil liberties and the government’s approach to handling opposition voices. It is instrumental to note that the use of state institutions to target opposition figures, restriction in press freedom, and suppression of peaceful protests are reminiscent of past authoritarian regimes in Nigeria. This build-up of records coming under the watch of a supposedly democratic tsar and pro-democratic champion during the military rule in Nigeria calls for a serious cause of concern.

Riding along that line, it is imperative at this juncture to revise the Abacha’s regime in Nigeria (1993 – 1998) which was marked by widespread human rights violations, including political repression, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and suppression of press freedom. And to highlight that it was under the Abacha’s regime that members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a pro-democracy group fighting for the return of the civilian government – which interestingly, the current president Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a member, were forced into exile. It was under the regime that journalists and media houses critical of the regime were shut down or harassed. And it was under the regime that security forces were used to silence dissent through arrests and killings, including that of Pa Alfred Rewane, who was a NADECO financier.

It is, therefore, important we revise this past if we want to have peace in our future and given this historical context, it is imperative to reflect on these past experiences to safeguard Nigeria’s democratic future. Ensuring accountability, upholding human rights, and preserving democratic institutions were principles the current president was known to fight for in the past, and these principles must remain at the core of governance, regardless of political affiliations or persons occupying the presidential seat.

As concerns over selective justice and political intimidation continue to grow, the need for transparency and adherence to the rule of law has never been more urgent. Thus, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a prominent opposition leader for many years, has benefited from the democratic freedoms and protections upheld under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

This perceived intimidation and selective justice by this administration using legal instruments should be carefully considered. We urge the president to take deliberate steps in promoting transparency and accountability within his administration, and to ensure that all government agencies operate in full compliance with the rule of law and democratic principles as this will assuage rising public concerns relating to human rights violation. Also, Mr president should implement measures to safeguard opposition voices, ensuring they are neither deliberately silenced nor intimidated by government agencies as we believe that to be the case of Professor Usman Yusuf.

Sabo, PhD is with Arewa Renaissance Group.

