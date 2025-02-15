Compulsory voting is a misnomer

In Nigeria, it appears that our leaders are obsessed with creating all sorts of laws using the instrument of power at their disposal without necessarily asking the relevant question of whether such laws would work or not.

Although there are dozens of sponsored bills before the two chambers of the National Assembly seeking to become laws, a recent one sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, is a source of worry.

Titled, “Bill for an act to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make it mandatory for all Nigerians of majority age to vote in all national and state elections and for related matters,” it prescribes a maximum of six months imprisonment or fine of not more than N100, 000 for any Nigerian of voting age who fails to vote during elections.

How do you impose the law? And most importantly, why are Nigerians reluctant to go out and vote? These are the cogent questions Speaker Tajudeen should give preference to, rather than putting in place a law that will ultimately not produce any result.

Agreed, voter apathy is antithetical to the real definition of democracy, which is government of the people, for the people and by the people. Therefore, a situation whereby only a handful of the electorate go to the polling booths to decide the fortune of over 220 million people does not speak well for Nigeria.

The outcome of the 2023 general elections is a classical definition of what voter apathy is. Out of 93, 469, 008 registered voters, only 25, 286, 616 were accredited for the presidential election, and at the end of the day, 24, 965, 218 cast their votes.

In the 2019 general elections, although there were 82, 344, 107 registered voters, 29, 364, 209 were accredited for the presidential election, but only 28, 614, 190 actually voted.

This has been the trend over time – more and more people being registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and less people willing to go to the voting stations – raising critical concerns about the nature of how we respect our civic duty, the state of our electoral system, and the root causes of voter apathy.

Currently, the legal framework governing elections in Nigeria is clearly defined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022. The constitution grants every Nigerian citizen who has attained the age of 18 the right to vote. However, it stops short of making voting a mandatory civic duty. This might not necessarily be an error on the part of the framers of the constitution.

The Electoral Act, on its part, outlines the procedures and regulations for conducting elections but does not impose penalties on citizens who choose not to participate in the electoral process. This might not necessarily be an oversight either.

To understand whether compulsory voting is a viable solution, we must first examine why many Nigerians are reluctant to vote.

First, there is a growing lack of trust in the system as many people in Nigeria do not believe that elections are free and fair. Incidents of electoral malpractice, including vote-buying, ballot box snatching and manipulation of results have eroded public confidence over time; therefore, they see little reason to participate.

Secondly, the fear of violence at polling stations, particularly in conflict-prone regions, deters many voters from stepping out on election day. It is very unlikely to see armed security operative near polling centres in advanced democracies, unlike here where we have reduced our election moment to a do-or-die affair.

Thirdly, the cumbersome voter registration processes; and in some cases, delays in getting election materials to hard-to-reach areas, make participation difficult.

Fourthly, many Nigerians believe that their votes rarely count, considering the number of elections being decided in courts, in addition to the high rate of people who bend to rule to have their way.

A few days ago, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said that about 774 alleged electoral offenders from the 2023 general elections are currently being prosecuted across the country by the commission.

He also lamented the delays in the prosecution of electoral offenders due to the absence of the electoral offences tribunal and a definite timeframe for such prosecution.

Most importantly, disillusionment with political leadership has made Nigerians feel disconnected from the political elite, perceiving them as self-serving and indifferent to the needs of the populace. This sense of disappointment contributes to apathy as citizens do not see voting as a tool for meaningful change.

In contrast, many countries experience high voter turnout without making voting compulsory; and factors responsible include the trust in electoral integrity, effective civic education, responsive governance, where those in positions of authority are seen to respond to the needs of their people. In such countries, voters feel empowered to make a difference.

Similarly, ease of voting, where processes such as online voting, mail-in ballots, and well organised polling stations are provided make participation more convenient for the electorate.

Therefore, while Speaker Tajudeen’s proposed bill to make voting compulsory may seem like a straightforward solution to voter apathy, it risks addressing the symptom, rather than the disease. Forcing Nigerians to vote without tackling the root causes of their disengagement could lead to resentment and further alienation from the political process.

Nigerians will not need to be compelled to vote, they will do so willingly if politicians shelve their propensity for greed and lead by example.

At Daily Trust, we strongly believe that it is crucial to address the underlying issues by strengthening electoral integrity and doing what is right by all stakeholders.