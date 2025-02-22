Complete Desert Safari Tours Cost Guide in Dubai, UAE

If you’re dreaming of an unforgettable adventure in the Dubai desert, you’re probably wondering: how much does a desert safari really cost? Well, let me tell you, it’s an experience worth every penny! Whether you’re speeding across the dunes in a dune buggy, gliding down on a sandboard, or enjoying a peaceful camel ride, Dubai’s desert offers a wide range of activities for every budget and type of traveler.

We’ve been offering exhilarating desert adventures for over 15 years, and we’ve seen just how much people love the desert’s unique beauty and thrills. The good news? There’s a desert safari tour package for every budget, and we’re here to help you navigate the options and give you a clear idea of what to expect.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the costs and features for different types of desert safari tours in Dubai, so you can choose the best option for your adventure style!

Dune Buggy Rides: From AED 500 to AED 1,500

If you’re looking for heart-pounding adventure, dune buggy rides in Dubai are a must-try! These powerful, all-terrain vehicles allow you to conquer the dunes in style, experiencing the thrill of high-speed racing across the desert.

Price Range : The cost of a dune buggy ride typically ranges from AED 500 to AED 1,500, depending on the length of the ride and the type of buggy.

: The cost of a typically ranges from AED 500 to AED 1,500, depending on the length of the ride and the type of buggy. What’s Included : Prices usually include a safety briefing , helmet and protective gear , and a guided tour across the dunes. Some premium packages may also include refreshments or a short stop for photos in the desert.

: Prices usually include a , and , and a guided tour across the dunes. Some premium packages may also include refreshments or a short stop for photos in the desert. Duration : Dune buggy rides generally last between 30 minutes to 1.5 hours.

: Dune buggy rides generally last between 30 minutes to 1.5 hours. Why It’s Worth It: Feel the thrill of speed as you tackle Dubai’s desert dunes, while enjoying the stunning views and the feeling of freedom behind the wheel. It’s perfect for those who want to experience the desert up close in an exhilarating way!

Quad Biking: From AED 250 to AED 700

For those who want to get hands-on in the desert, quad biking is an exciting option. With a quad bike, you get to ride through the dunes on your own, navigating the sandy terrain and feeling the rush of adventure.

Price Range : Quad biking tours start around AED 250 for a short ride, with more extended tours costing around AED 500 to AED 700, depending on the duration and type of experience.

: tours start around AED 250 for a short ride, with more extended tours costing around AED 500 to AED 700, depending on the duration and type of experience. What’s Included : The price typically covers the use of the quad bike, a helmet , and a brief safety orientation. Some packages may include a guide, refreshments, and additional desert activities like sandboarding .

: The price typically covers the use of the quad bike, a , and a brief safety orientation. Some packages may include a guide, refreshments, and additional desert activities like . Duration : Quad biking rides usually last from 30 minutes to an hour, but longer rides are available for those seeking more adventure.

: rides usually last from 30 minutes to an hour, but longer rides are available for those seeking more adventure. Why It’s Worth It: If you love taking control of your own adventure, quad biking lets you explore the desert at your own pace. It’s a fantastic way to cover more ground and see the beauty of the desert while enjoying the thrill of off-roading.

Desert Safari: From AED 150 to AED 600

The desert safari adventure rides is the quintessential Dubai desert experience, combining thrilling activities like dune bashing, camel riding, and cultural experiences all in one package.

Price Range : A standard desert safari usually costs between AED 150 to AED 600 per person, depending on the inclusions and whether it’s a group or private tour.

: A standard usually costs between AED 150 to AED 600 per person, depending on the inclusions and whether it’s a or tour. What’s Included : A typical desert safari package includes dune bashing in a 4×4 vehicle, camel rides , sandboarding , a BBQ dinner , and live entertainment like belly dancing and Tanoura dance . Premium packages may offer added benefits like a private guide, upgraded meals, or exclusive desert camp setups.

: A typical desert safari package includes in a 4×4 vehicle, , , a , and like and . Premium packages may offer added benefits like a private guide, upgraded meals, or exclusive desert camp setups. Duration : Desert safaris last anywhere from 3 to 6 hours, with overnight safaris lasting up to 24 hours.

: Desert safaris last anywhere from 3 to 6 hours, with lasting up to 24 hours. Why It’s Worth It: The desert safari is ideal for those who want a well-rounded experience, mixing the thrill of adventure with the beauty and serenity of the desert. It’s a great option for families, couples, and anyone looking to enjoy a mix of excitement and relaxation.

Camel Riding: From AED 100 to AED 350

No visit to the desert would be complete without a camel ride. Known as the “ships of the desert,” camels have been used by the Bedouins for centuries, and riding one through the dunes is a truly unique experience.

Price Range : A camel ride in the desert typically costs between AED 100 to AED 350, depending on the duration of the ride and whether it’s part of a larger package or a standalone experience.

: A in the desert typically costs between AED 100 to AED 350, depending on the duration of the ride and whether it’s part of a larger package or a standalone experience. What’s Included : The price typically includes a guided camel ride , and some packages may include a stop for photos or a visit to a traditional desert camp.

: The price typically includes a guided , and some packages may include a stop for photos or a visit to a traditional desert camp. Duration : Camel rides last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, depending on the package.

: Camel rides last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, depending on the package. Why It’s Worth It: Camel rides offer a more relaxed way to explore the desert. It’s ideal for those seeking a peaceful, scenic experience and a chance to enjoy the desert’s beauty from a slower pace.

Sandboarding: From AED 100 to AED 200

For an added rush, sandboarding is a must-try activity for anyone who loves snowboarding or skateboarding. You’ll glide down the desert’s dunes, feeling the wind in your hair as you ride the sand.

Price Range : Sandboarding usually costs around AED 100 to AED 200, and it can be added to your desert safari package or booked as a separate activity.

: usually costs around AED 100 to AED 200, and it can be added to your desert safari package or booked as a separate activity. What’s Included : The cost typically includes the sandboard , and in some cases, a guide will assist with tips on how to ride the board.

: The cost typically includes the , and in some cases, a guide will assist with tips on how to ride the board. Duration : Sandboarding sessions usually last for 30 to 45 minutes, but you can take multiple turns depending on your stamina and how much fun you’re having.

: Sandboarding sessions usually last for 30 to 45 minutes, but you can take multiple turns depending on your stamina and how much fun you’re having. Why It’s Worth It: If you’re looking for a fun and active way to experience the desert, sandboarding offers a perfect mix of sport and nature. It’s fun for all ages and an exciting way to interact with the sandy terrain.

Dune Bashing: From AED 150 to AED 350

For those seeking a real adventure, dune bashing is a highlight of any desert tour. A thrilling ride through Dubai’s sandy terrain in a 4×4 vehicle will leave your heart racing.

Price Range : Dune bashing alone can range from AED 150 to AED 350 per person, depending on the duration and package.

: alone can range from AED 150 to AED 350 per person, depending on the duration and package. What’s Included : The price typically covers the dune bashing ride in a 4×4 vehicle, a professional driver/guide, and the chance to explore the desert’s most exciting dunes.

: The price typically covers the in a 4×4 vehicle, a professional driver/guide, and the chance to explore the desert’s most exciting dunes. Duration : Dune bashing typically lasts around 30 minutes to 1 hour.

: Dune bashing typically lasts around 30 minutes to 1 hour. Why It’s Worth It: If you’re an adrenaline junkie, this is the activity for you. The thrills and spills of racing through the desert dunes are unmatched, and it’s one of the top reasons people come to Dubai.

Which is the Best Company to Book Desert Tours in Dubai?

When it comes to booking a desert safari or a thrilling dune buggy Dubai, it’s crucial to choose a tour operator that offers a blend of reliability, adventure, and top-notch customer service. With so many companies to choose from, how do you know which one to go with? Well, let’s break it down by looking at two of the top companies for desert tours in Dubai: BNB Travel and Tours and BuggyDubaiDXB.

Both of these companies bring their own unique qualities to the table, so let’s dive into what each has to offer and why they stand out as the best options for your Dubai desert adventure!

BNB Travel and Tours: A Complete Dubai Desert Safari Experience

If you’re looking for a well-rounded desert safari experience, BNB Travel and Tours is a great choice. With a wide variety of desert safari packages, they cater to all types of travelers—from families and couples to adventure seekers. Their offerings are incredibly diverse, making it easy for you to choose the experience that best suits your preferences.

Why Choose BNB Travel and Tours?

Variety of Safari Packages : BNB offers a range of desert safari options, including morning safaris , evening safaris , overnight safaris , and luxury desert safaris . They provide the perfect combination of adventure and relaxation, with activities like camel rides , dune bashing , sandboarding , and cultural performances .

: BNB offers a range of desert safari options, including , , , and . They provide the perfect combination of adventure and relaxation, with activities like , , , and . Customer Satisfaction : With years of experience in the industry, BNB Travel and Tours is known for its excellent customer service. They strive to ensure that every guest enjoys a memorable and safe desert adventure.

: With years of experience in the industry, BNB Travel and Tours is known for its excellent customer service. They strive to ensure that every guest enjoys a memorable and safe desert adventure. Competitive Pricing : BNB offers competitive prices across their tours, making it a great choice for those looking for quality at an affordable rate.

: BNB offers competitive prices across their tours, making it a great choice for those looking for quality at an affordable rate. Customizable Tours: Whether you’re planning a private, exclusive experience or a fun-filled group tour, BNB Travel and Tours can tailor packages to suit your needs.

BuggyDubaiDXB: The Ultimate Dune Buggy Adventure

If you’re a thrill-seeker who’s looking for the ultimate dune buggy adventure, BuggyDubaiDXB is the go-to company for an adrenaline-filled ride. Specializing in dune buggy rides and off-road desert adventures, they provide a more hands-on experience that’s perfect for those who want to get behind the wheel and conquer the dunes.

Why Choose BuggyDubaiDXB?

Specialized Dune Buggy Rides : BuggyDubaiDXB focuses on offering the best sand dune buggy experiences . They have top-of-the-line buggies that can handle the toughest terrains, so you can fully enjoy the excitement of dune bashing and racing across the sand.

: BuggyDubaiDXB focuses on offering the best . They have top-of-the-line buggies that can handle the toughest terrains, so you can fully enjoy the excitement of dune bashing and racing across the sand. Experienced Guides : The expert guides at BuggyDubaiDXB ensure that your ride is both safe and thrilling. They know the desert like the back of their hands and will guide you through the most exciting parts of the dunes.

: The expert guides at ensure that your ride is both safe and thrilling. They know the desert like the back of their hands and will guide you through the most exciting parts of the dunes. Variety of Off-Road Activities : In addition to dune buggy rides , they offer other off-road experiences such as quad biking and sandboarding , so you can choose multiple activities for a complete desert adventure.

: In addition to , they offer other off-road experiences such as and , so you can choose multiple activities for a complete desert adventure. Exclusive and Customized Packages: Whether you’re looking for a private tour or a group adventure, BuggyDubaiDXB offers flexible packages that can be customized to meet your needs.

Why Book Your Desert Safari with BuggyDubaiDXB or BNB Travel and Tours?

Both BuggyDubaiDXB and BNB Travel and Tours offer unique and exciting desert experiences in Dubai, and choosing the best company depends on what type of adventure you’re seeking. Here’s a quick comparison:

For Adventure Seekers : If you’re looking for high-speed thrills with dune buggies or quad biking , BuggyDubaiDXB is your best bet. Their focus on off-road adventure ensures that your experience is packed with excitement.

: If you’re looking for high-speed thrills with or , is your best bet. Their focus on off-road adventure ensures that your experience is packed with excitement. For a Well-Rounded Experience : If you’re seeking a more traditional desert safari with a mix of activities like camel rides , sandboarding , and cultural performances , then BNB Travel and Tours provides a fantastic all-inclusive experience.

: If you’re seeking a more traditional with a mix of activities like , , and , then provides a fantastic all-inclusive experience. For Luxury and Customization : Both companies offer private tours and luxury packages , but BNB Travel and Tours specializes in premium desert safaris , which include gourmet meals and private guides for a more luxurious experience.

: Both companies offer and , but specializes in , which include gourmet meals and private guides for a more luxurious experience. For Budget-Friendly Options: Both companies offer affordable options, but BNB Travel and Tours tends to have a broader range of pricing, from budget-friendly group tours to more luxurious options.

Final Thoughts: What’s the Best Desert Safari for You?

The cost of a desert safari in Dubai can vary based on the type of adventure you choose, but there’s no doubt that every penny you spend will bring you a unique and unforgettable experience. Whether you’re racing across the dunes in a dune buggy, enjoying a traditional camel ride, or experiencing the rush of dune bashing, Dubai’s desert has something for everyone.

So, if you’re ready to book your desert adventure, take some time to think about the activities you’re most excited about. Choose your safari package based on your preferences and budget, and get ready for an experience you’ll treasure for a lifetime. Book with BuggyDubaiDXB today for a thrilling ride across the sands of Dubai!