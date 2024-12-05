Complaints commission, immigration to monitor employment of local engineers by foreign coy

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said they will henceforth monitor the employment of indigenous engineers and craftsmen by foreign construction companies to check discrimination.

Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Bashiri Abubakar said the on-site investigation is to ensure foreign construction companies met the local content employment quota as stipulated in the law.

Abubakar, who said the decision followed complaints of discrimination received by the commission, stated this on Wednesday in Uyo during a town hall/public hearing on “Systemic and Proactive Investigation into Discrimination of Local Engineers and Craftsmen by Foreign Construction Companies” organised by the PCC.