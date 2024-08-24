Commuters stranded as bridge collapses in Taraba 

A bridge linking the Eastern part of the country to the Northeast subregion has collapsed. The bridge known as ‘Namnnai bridge’ is located along Jalingo-Wukari…

The bridge known as ‘Namnnai bridge’ is located along Jalingo-Wukari in Taraba state.

It cut off on Friday, following a heavy downpour.

This led to flood along the road which restricted vehicular movement.

Daily Trust gathered that motorists traveling to Wukari, Abuja, Benue state and the Eastern region will now have to divert through Takum and Jos.

Namnnai bridge, built many years ago had cracks, but repairs have been carried by the Federal government over the years.