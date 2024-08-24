✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Commuters stranded as bridge collapses in Taraba 

A bridge linking the Eastern part of the country to the Northeast subregion has collapsed. The bridge known as ‘Namnnai bridge’ is located along Jalingo-Wukari…

    By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

A bridge linking the Eastern part of the country to the Northeast subregion has collapsed.

The bridge known as ‘Namnnai bridge’ is located along Jalingo-Wukari in Taraba state.

It cut off on Friday, following a heavy downpour.

This led to flood along the road which restricted vehicular movement.

Daily Trust gathered that motorists traveling to Wukari, Abuja, Benue state and the Eastern region will now have to divert through Takum and Jos.

Namnnai bridge, built many years ago had cracks, but repairs have been carried by the Federal government over the years.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories