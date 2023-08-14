Commuters lament bad road linking Ogun train station

Residents and train passengers have cried out over the deplorable condition of the road connecting the Professor Wole Soyinka Train Station in Abeokuta, Ogun State.…

Residents and train passengers have cried out over the deplorable condition of the road connecting the Professor Wole Soyinka Train Station in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The residents of Laderin, Olokuta, Idi-Aba and other communities surrounding the station expressed frustration over the state of the road, which they said put them at risk of death each time it rained.

A resident, Adebowale Karounwi, said, “If it rains, you can’t pass this particular road. It will be as if you are going to hell. The other time I came to pick up my uncle, a flood almost swept my car away.”

A community development association Secretary, Gbenga Odesanya, noted that the road had crumbled businesses and academics.

He said there were fears that heavy flooding might cause drowning in the community.

Odesanya further said, “This road has been a major concern for every community in this area. We have over 21 CDAs on this stretch of road, and this road is very important because it’s the main access road to the Professor Soyinka Train Station.

“There are many schools and businesses that the state of this road has affected. Two years ago, we had a drowning child close to the canal which took the effort of community members to rescue.

“When rain is falling, our children don’t go to school, all businesses are closed and some workers can’t get to work.”

He noted that several efforts had been made by the communities to get the intervention of the state government but that all proved abortive.

The President of the Egba Economic Summit, Sina Luwoye, described the road as an embarrassment, saying a quick intervention would ameliorate the suffering of residents and train passengers.

