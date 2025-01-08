Kaduna LGA Chair Increases Imams’ Allowances

The Executive Chairman of Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hon. Muhammad Lawal Shehu, has directed an upward review of the monthly allowances given to Imams of Jumu’at mosques in the Council.

Speaking to the clerics at Dahiru Maigana Secretariat, Hon. Lawal disclosed that upon assuming office, he discovered that the scholars had gone months without their monthly stipends, which he described as unacceptable.

The Executive Chairman, who directed the capture of new Imams of Jumu’at mosques for monthly allowances, explained that the Imams play a significant role in communicating government policies to residents hence the need to motivate them.

“When I assumed office, I realized that chief Imams were being paid a meager amount monthly and had even spent months without being paid. So I said this is impossible. We started paying them for the past two months. But I noticed too that even that amount does not align with economic reality; therefore, I have directed the amount to be increased starting next month”, he said.

Hon. Lawal commended the Imams for their role in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the local government, urging them to use their sermons to advise youth to desist from drug abuse, thuggery, and other social ills for the betterment of the Council.

Speaking on behalf of the Imams, the chief Imam of Sakaru Jumu’at Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu Bagaldi, commended the significant efforts of the executive chairman in involving clerics in decision-making processes.

He stated that Islamic scholars in Soba would use their positions to preach for peaceful coexistence and pray for the prosperity of the local government.