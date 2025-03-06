‘Community Rice Seed Production project’ launched to enhance farmers’ access

A Community Rice Seed Production Project has been initiated by the National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI) Badeggi, in partnership with the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to increase rice seed production in Niger and Oyo states.

Forty lead farmers, 20 from each state, have been chosen by the project, which intends to improve the local rice seed system, to spearhead the development of premium seeds in their local communities.

An extensive training programme on optimal agronomic techniques, seed certification and the seed registration procedure was also arranged to provide them the knowledge they needed.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Usman Aliyu, Director/HOD of the Agricultural Engineering Department and Project Coordinator from NCRI, Badeggi, stated that the project is designed to enhance seed quality and improve farmers’ productivity.

He added that the initiative will empower farmers with both technical knowledge and essential inputs to sustain quality rice seed production in the country.

To support the trained farmers, they were provided with starter packs containing fertilisers, agrochemicals and high-yielding Faro 44 rice seeds to kick-start their production.

The Executive Director of NCRI Badeggi, Dr Mohammed Ndagi Ishaq, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to driving research and innovation that directly benefits farmers. He emphasized that projects like this align with NCRI’s mission to promote sustainable, demand-driven agricultural practices and contribute to national food security.

With this initiative, NCRI Badeggi and its partners continue to strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural sector by ensuring that farmers have access to high-quality seeds, improved farming techniques and the resources needed for increased productivity.