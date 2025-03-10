Community leaders, bandits work out peace deal in Katsina LGs

Community leaders in Jibia, Batsari and Safana local government areas (LGAs) of Katsina State have reached a peace deal with bandit kingpins terrorising their villages.

Locals said the latest peace negotiation between Jibia LGA leaders and bandits took place on Friday, February 28, following similar deals in Batsari and Safana LGAs, which have suffered relentless attacks due to their proximity to the Ruggu Forest.

They said the negotiation was witnessed by representatives of the military, DSS, police, community watch corps, vigilantes, traditional rulers and local government officials.

It was learned that the peace deal was initiated by Audu Lankai, a known bandit leader in the area, who expressed frustration over the prolonged conflict.

A reliable source in Jibia said “The state government was not directly involved. The governor has repeatedly said that he would not negotiate with bandits unless they surrender under pressure.

“But this time around, our community leadership met with one of the top government officials and they gave us their support, as long as it would be done based on our conditions.

The bandits’ leader, Audu Lankai, requested the peace talks, saying he was tired of the unrest.

“He contacted one of our leaders and after some talks, we agreed to meet that Friday. We also agreed that the peace discussion will continue after Sallah if all sides respect the terms of the deal.”

He said the conditions set by the Jibia communities include stopping attacks on travellers along Jibia-Katsina, Jibia-Batsari and Jibia-Gurbi roads, ending attacks on villages and kidnappings, allowing farmers and residents to move freely and releasing captives and surrendering weapons.

He added that so far, 11 kidnapped individuals have been freed, and the bandits have handed over two rifles.

The source also said the bandits demanded free movement into communities without threats to their lives and gradual disarmament, citing the need for self-defence against rival gangs and protection of communities from non-participating bandits.

In a viral video, a bandit identified as Bala Wuta addressed a gathering at Kwari Primary School, lamenting the losses suffered on both sides.

He urged the government to provide basic amenities, such as schools, water points, and dispensaries for herders, to foster a sense of inclusion.

A Jibia community leader, who requested anonymity, justified the peace agreement, saying “Even Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) entered into peace treaties, which means this is something that God permits. There is no benefit in conflict if both sides are willing to end it.”

Peace deals paying-off – Residents

Residents of the affected villages have expressed relief, stating that the community-driven peace initiatives are beginning to show tangible results.

They said areas that were previously considered too dangerous to visit are gradually becoming accessible, with normal life returning.

Malam Yahuza Aliyu, the deputy village head of Wagini in Batsari Local Government Area, recalled how the once densely populated village had been largely abandoned due to repeated attacks by bandits.

“I vividly remember a terrifying incident when, on a Tuesday, attackers stormed our village around 4 pm, firing indiscriminately and forcing residents to flee. That day, some women gave birth while running for safety while others suffered miscarriages. Children ran barefoot to Batsari town in search of refuge,” he said.

Aliyu further explained that many villagers were kidnapped for ransom, while others lost their lives in the attacks.

“For instance, about two years ago, assailants attacked an area of Wagini called Unguwar Maradi, killing some residents and abducting over 10 people. Many of our people were kidnapped while working on their farms.

“However, as we speak, no one from our village remains in captivity. For the past year, we haven’t heard a single gunshot, unlike before when attacks were almost a daily occurrence,” he added.

Similarly, Malam Habibu Maihula, a resident of Kirtawa village, noted that incidents of banditry and kidnappings have significantly declined.

“As you can see, the market is bustling, and people are going about their daily activities. This would have been unimaginable a few years ago. We thank Almighty Allah for restoring peace and security, and we appreciate Governor Dikko Radda for his efforts in tackling this crisis.

“However, we urge the government to do more, especially in the western part of Batsari, where villages on the forest’s fringes still experience the destruction of their farm produce by bandits,” he pleaded.

Similar improvements have been reported in Bakon Zabo, also in Batsari Local Government, where residents have witnessed a significant reduction in attacks.

Malam Sule Sada Bakon Zabo stated that for several months, the village had not heard the sound of gunfire from bandit attacks.

“Many lives were lost and countless others were kidnapped from this village, but thankfully, those attacks have drastically reduced in recent months. We can now access our farms, unlike before when even children were abducted while working nearby,” he said.

Another resident, Umar Garba, expressed gratitude for the improved security situation but also highlighted the need for infrastructural development.

“While we appreciate God’s mercy and the efforts of Governor Radda in addressing insecurity, we urge the government to repair our schools and healthcare facility.

“Our children are studying in classrooms without roofs and sitting on bare floors. We appeal to the governor to help restore these basic amenities to improve their learning conditions,” he said.

In Gimi Village, located in the Safana Local Government Area, a place once deemed nearly inaccessible, life is gradually returning to normal. Our reporter observed that residents who had previously fled are now returning and rebuilding their homes.

While many communities are regaining a sense of normalcy due to the improving security situation, there is still more to be done, particularly in villages near the notorious Rugu Forest.