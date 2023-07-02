Communion of preservation and breakthrough

Exodus 12:21-36, God told the children of Israel to put the blood of the Passover lamb on the door post and the lintel of their houses and they did. They used hyssop to take the blood from the basin to where it was needed. This is prophetic in many ways. Indicating that the blood will one day be applied with a natural brush, the tongue.

We apply the blood today using the tongue. Notice the tongue is like a brush, we use it to apply the blood. When you apply the blood, you apply life, the life of God. We use it to apply life or death. We use it build or destroy our future. We use it to build or destroy our homes. We use it make or ruin friends. We use it to eat and speak. We apply the blood by confessing over our lives what the Bible says the blood of Jesus has done for us.

Four things happened when they did: but we shall look at one in detail today: The Life Of God.

They were spared from death and literarily given life. “23For the LORD will pass through to smite the Egyptians; and when he seeth the blood upon the lintel, and on the two side posts, the LORD will pass over the door, and will not suffer the destroyer to come in unto your houses to smite you.” Exodus 12:23. This was a type of the redemption that comes from the blood of Jesus. The blood of Jesus is stronger and more effective than the blood of lambs. He is the Lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world.

Taking the Communion gives life. Leviticus 17:11, “For the life of the flesh is in the blood: and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul.” The life of God is in the blood of Jesus. God’s own life, the life of the Creator is in the blood. Our human mind has no way to calculate the potential of that statement. The Creator is infinitely greater than all he has created. The entire created universe is just at a snap of his fingers. There is more power in one drop of the blood of Jesus than the whole of Satan’s kingdom! Because we’ve got the eternal, uncreated, measureless life of God himself. A life that existed long before anything that was ever created is all in the blood of Jesus! John 6:53-57, “Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you. [54] Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day. [55] For my flesh is meat indeed, and my blood is drink indeed. [56] He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, dwelleth in me, and I in him. [57] As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father: so he that eateth me, even he shall live by me.”

How do you apply this? One of the ways you deliver the life of God into your body is by taking the Holy Communion! It’s not just a memorial. We are actually taking his body and drinking his blood. How does it become the body and blood of Jesus Christ? The Catholics believe it’s through consecration but I believe it becomes the body and blood of Jesus Christ when it is taken by faith.

1Corintians 10:16, “The cup of blessing which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? The bread which we break, is it not the communion of the body of Christ?” The Message Translation (MSG) says, “When we drink the cup of blessing, aren’t we taking into ourselves the blood, the very life, of Christ? And isn’t it the same with the loaf of bread we break and eat? Don’t we take into ourselves the body, the very life, of Christ?”

The New Living Translation (NLT) puts it more clearly. It says, “When we bless the cup at the Lord’s Table, aren’t we sharing in the benefits of the blood of Christ? And when we break the loaf of bread, aren’t we sharing in the benefits of the body of Christ?” The Communion contains the life of God when we take it in faith. So then when we take the Communion we receive the benefits of the blood and body of Jesus Christ: the very life of God including healing, deliverance, peace, victory, prosperity, etc. Say, “Lord Jesus, we receive this bread as your flesh; Lord Jesus, we receive this cup as your blood. As we do this, we proclaim your death until you come.” When we come to this ordinance, we are out of the context of immediate time. We have no past but the Cross; no future but the coming. We proclaim His death until He comes and every time we do that, we remind ourselves He is coming again. How do we confess this? “Lord Jesus, when we receive your blood in it we receive your life; the life of God: divine, eternal endless life. Thank you Lord.”

The Communion is God’s antidote against death, sickness and disease. It delivers life to you in full. You are comprehensively secured and protected when you take the Holy Communion. You are receiving God’s comprehensive insurance against death, sickness, disease and every form of satanic influence. As you partake of this Communion, the Blood of Jesus will avail for you. Death will pass you over. Accidents will pass you over.

Their enemies were destroyed. They were immediately released from captivity. They were immediately translated. It is impossible for demonic captivity to remain in your life when you take the Holy Communion. They experienced instant wealth transfer.

They were immediately translated from slavery to freedom; from poverty to prosperity. From this moment, you will begin to enjoy every aspect of divine translation that has been missing from your life in Jesus Name!

Claim this promises:

Isaiah 54:17, “17No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.”

Bishop Dr Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.

