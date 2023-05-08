Communal crisis: Bauchi gov vows to restore peace

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has said his administration is determined to ensure lasting peace and harmonious coexistence among the various heterogeneous ethnic and…

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has said his administration is determined to ensure lasting peace and harmonious coexistence among the various heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in the crisis ridden areas of Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas.

The governor stated this through his spokesman Mukhtar Gidado.

He said: “As a responsible and responsive government, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has changed the hitherto destructive and acrimonious trajectory in the area by establishing a proper mechanism that will lead to the creation of a Sayawa Chiefdom that would be acceptable and embraced by all stakeholders for peace to reign in the affected areas.”