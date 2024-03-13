Communal clash claims 3 lives in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three persons in a communal clash in Numan and Demsa local government areas of the…

The violence reportedly erupted in the Selti and Kpasham communities, leading to the loss of three lives.

But the police said on Wednesday that normalcy had been restored to the affected areas.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, was said to have led a team of operatives to evaluate and patrol the region, leading to the restoration of order.

The police also said nvestigations were ongoing to identify and arrest the culprits and their accomplices.

The CP urged the residents to steer clear of violence and conduct their daily activities peacefully without any fear.

The police command also implored the public to report any suspicious individuals to the nearest police station or emergency numbers, which are 08089671313 and 08034037570.

In a statement on Wednesday, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson, assured the government and the people of the state that the perpetrators of the violent acts would be diligently prosecuted.