Common entrance exam: Stop extorting pupils, Kwara govt warns teachers

    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin 

The Kwara State government has warned principals, head teachers, and pupils to avoid all forms of examination malpractices during the upcoming Common Entrance Examination across the state’s 16 local government areas.

In a statement, Peter Amogbonjaye, spokesman for the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, emphasised that the Common Entrance (Placement) Examination into junior secondary schools is scheduled for Saturday.

He confirmed that the state government has fully covered the costs of the placement examination.

Amogbonjaye warned that any principal or head teacher caught soliciting illegal payments from pupils would face severe legal consequences.

He urged the public to be aware that the examination date remains unchanged.

“No pupil will be allowed to sit for the examination without their screen card,” he added.

 

