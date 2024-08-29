Committee of Pro-Chancellors appoints former Head of Service , Dr Ahmed, as Chairman

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities (CPCNFU) has appointed a new leadership team following an emergency meeting held at the National Universities Commission…

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities (CPCNFU) has appointed a new leadership team following an emergency meeting held at the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Dr. Yayale Ahmed, the former Head of Service of the Federation and current Pro-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was inaugurated as the Chairman while Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Pro Chancellor of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, will serve as the Alternate Chairman.

According to a statement by CPCNFU Head of Communications, Karen Daaor the meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Dr. Chris Maiyaki, Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, and Professor Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary – General of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors.

She said during the meeting, four Pro-Chancellors were nominated to join the Chairman and Alternate on the Federal Government team responsible for negotiating the ongoing trade dispute with the Academic Staff Union of

Universities (ASUU).

The nominees include Senator Professor Nora Daddut, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA),

Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Pro-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Prof Ignatius Onimao, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Babura and

H.E. Mahmud Shinkafi, Pro-Chancellor, Modibbo Adama University, Yola

Speaking, NUC boss, Maiyaki, emphasised the crucial role of Pro-Chancellors in the governance of Nigerian Federal Universities.

He said that the Academic Staff Union of Universities had declared a trade dispute with Government over breeches in the 2009 Agreement, thus, the newly inaugurated leadership and committee will lead the Federal Government Negotiation Team to meet with the ASUU leadership.

He also encouraged the CPCNFU to invest in innovative strategies and solutions to guide their institutions toward achieving academic excellence.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Yayale

Ahmed expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for entrusting him with the leadership of this esteemed body.

He highlighted the challenges he aims to address collaboratively, including university autonomy and funding.

Dr. Ahmed however, urged his colleagues to remain forthright, respect the law, and work closely with university management and other stakeholders to make a lasting impact during their tenure.

Meanwhile, the new leadership team is poised to provide thoughtful leadership and foster cooperation among Nigerian Federal Universities, with a focus on addressing common challenges and promoting a thriving educational environment.

Also, the CPC, founded in 1993, comprises the leadership of the Governing Councils of all Federal Universities.