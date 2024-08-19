Commissioners’ forum seeks increased budgetary allocation for health

The Nigerian Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF) has called for increased budgetary allocations for health at both state and federal government levels. They made the call…

The Nigerian Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF) has called for increased budgetary allocations for health at both state and federal government levels.

They made the call in a communique issued after their meeting at the weekend in Abuja.

The meeting was held in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Mandate Secretary of Health of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They also called for alternative funding mechanisms to ensure that all Nigerians have access to affordable and quality healthcare.

The communique was signed by the chairperson, NHCF and Commissioner for Health, Ekiti State, Dr Oyebanji Filani and the Secretary NHCF and Commissioner for Health, Kwara State, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam.

While commending the recent efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), the commissioners said they are committed to realising its objectives in the states and the FCT.

They commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration and his significant investment in the healthcare system.