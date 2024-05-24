Commission unveils translated disability law in local languages

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has unveiled the translation of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act into sign language and…

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has unveiled the translation of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act into sign language and three local languages-Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr James Lalu, while unveiling the translated law yesterday in Abuja, said the effort was to enhance accessibility and understanding of the law among the disability community and defend their rights as citizens of Nigeria.

He said the translation was done in partnership with The Leprosy Mission (TLM) and Qualitative Magazine.

“Producing the law in sign language is one of the important steps toward bringing the content of the law to the deaf community.

“One of the gaps we realise is the awareness creation for the disability community to understand their rights and dignity as contained in the law. It is when you understand your right that you can demand it,” Lalu said.

The CEO of Qualitative Magazine, Chris Agbo, who spearheaded the initiative, stressed the goal of enhancing accessibility to the law.

He added that the objective was to empower Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to assert their rights effectively.

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Malam Mohammed Isa, also commended the translation of the disability law into Sign and local languages.

He was represented by the Director of Media and Publicity in his office, Mr Lanre Oloyede.