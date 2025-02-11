Commission holds awareness campaign in Abuja

As part of activities to create awareness against social injustice in the polity, the FCT Public Complaints Commission (PCC) last Thursday visited the federal secretariat, Abuja.
The PCC commissioner representing the FCT, Musa Dikko, who led the team during the awareness campaign, said the activity was aimed at educating federal staff and visitors on the mandate and services of the commission.
He said the visit to the federal secretariat would create visibility of the commission’s activities and services within the secretariat, which he said would elicit feedback from the civil servants.
He said, “Most of the civil servants appreciated the sensitisation initiative and expressed interest in knowing more about the commission’s role in addressing complaints and promoting public service accountability.”
He said key activities undertaken during the visit included interface and engaging directly with staff and visitors at the secretariat and distribution of promotional fliers, and among others.
