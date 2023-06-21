Commission discovers financial infractions in SUBEBs

The management of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has discovered various financial infractions committed by State’s Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) as a result of…

The management of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has discovered various financial infractions committed by State’s Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) as a result of the routine observations and findings in the reports of financial monitoring exercises carried out in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed by UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi while declaring open a five-day financial management training for SUBEB staff held in Kano. Represented by Mr Lurwanu Garba, the executive secretary said the commission therefore felt the need to ensure sound and effective financial management of the federal government UBEC intervention fund as a measure to minimise infractions, bridge the knowledge gaps and capacity deficit among the staff.

