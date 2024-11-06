Commercial driver sets self, LASTMA official on fire to evade arrest

A yet- to- be identified driver of a commercial bus has set himself and an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) on fire while trying to evade arrest.

The driver also set his bus on fire during the incident, which created heavy traffic on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway on Tuesday.

City & Crime learnt that the driver, his conductor, as well as a LASTMA official, sustained severe fire burns in the process.

It was also learnt that the state traffic management officials were on an enforcement duty when the incident occurred around noon on Tuesday.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, who confirmed the incident, said the injured LASTMA staff was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Taofiq said, ‘’The management was aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, license plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officers ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

‘’The shocking event transpired today, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression.

“The vehicle had been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area.

“In the course of arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on LASTMA personnel and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.’’