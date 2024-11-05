Commercial bus driver sets self, LASTMA official ablaze in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified driver of a commercial bus has set himself and an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) on fire while trying to evade arrest.

The driver also set his bus on fire out of anger.

The incident created a heavy traffic on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway on Tuesday.

It was learnt that both the driver, his conductor as well as the LASTMA official sustained severe burns in the process.

The LASTMA officials were reportedly on an endorsement duty when the incident occurred around noon on Tuesday.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, who confirmed the incident, said the injured official was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. Taofiq said, “LASMA management is aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, with the number plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officers ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

“The shocking event transpired today, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression by LASTMA officials. The vehicle had been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area.

“In the course of arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on LASTMA personnel and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“LASTMA reiterates its unwavering commitment to preserving order and ensuring the safety of Lagos roads, as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

“The agency strongly urges all commercial and other drivers to comply fully with traffic regulations and respect the authority of LASTMA personnel. LASTMA will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible.”