Commercial bus driver dies in Lagos accident

A yet-to-be identified commercial bus driver lost his life after his vehicle rammed into a moving truck in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident happened at Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos.

According to the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, in a post via ‘X’, the officers in joint concerted effort with FRSC, responded swiftly to ensure the immediate rescue of other passengers, all of whom emerged unscathed.

He added that despite their effort to extricate the trapped driver, he was recovered lifeless, saying his remains were subsequently handed over to FRSC personnel by LASTMA Officers.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, attributed the accident to reckless driving, advising drivers to adhere to traffic regulations.

“This heartbreaking incident serves as a profound reminder of the dire consequences of reckless driving. We implore all road users to prioritize safety and exercise utmost caution while on the road,” he said.

He extended his deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and reiterated the unwavering dedication to promoting safer roads and preventing avoidable tragedies.