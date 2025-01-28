Commence dialogue process with FCT natives over compensation, group urges FG

The Indigenous group of FCT natives under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths and Empowerment Organisation AOIYEO has called on federal government to immediately commence a process of dialogue with aborigines of the capital city over the lingering issues of land compensation with all the 858 communities.

The Executive of Director of AOIYEO, Commandant David Isaac, made the call when he addressed newsmen in Abuja at the weekend.

He said the call for federal government to dialogue with indigenous communities regarding the occupation of their ancestral lands has intensified following ongoing discussions about equitable compensation and recognition of their rights.

He noted that many advocacy groups, alongside indigenous leaders had in different fora continued to urge the Nigerian government to formally invite representatives from communities to the negotiation table to address historical grievances and explore compensation mechanisms for land used in the establishment of the Abuja