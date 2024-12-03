Comedian Socket CFR Honors Late Mother

Michael Samuel, popularly known by his stage name Socket CFR, has honoured his mother by organising an outreach programme for physically impaired children in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State, where he is currently undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He embarked on an extraordinary journey to honor the memory of his late mother, whose birthday coincided with her recent passing.

In a gesture filled with emotional significance, Socket CFR chose to commemorate his mother’s birthday not with fanfare or a lavish celebration, but with an act of compassion. He organized an outreach program to the School for the Physically Impaired in Ikare Akoko, bringing smiles to the faces of children and staff who rarely encounter such acts of kindness.

“She taught me that the true measure of a person is in how they treat those who can offer them nothing in return,” Michael shared, his voice tinged with emotion as he reflected on her life.

For Michael, her birthday represented a perfect opportunity to translate her values into action. “I couldn’t think of a better way to honor her memory than by spreading love and joy to those who need it most. It’s what she would have wanted,” he added.

The journey leading to the outreach was anything but straightforward. Despite his modest resources as a corps member, Michael poured his heart into the planning process.

He reached out to friends, family, and supporters, sharing his vision of giving back to a community often overlooked. Donations trickled in, including food items, school supplies, and even funds to purchase assistive devices for the students.

“I was amazed at how people responded,” Michael said. “It showed me that kindness is contagious.”

The outreach was not just about material and food donations. Michael also took the time to coordinate with the school management to ensure that his visit would make a meaningful impact.

“I wanted them to feel like they were the most important people in the world, even if just for a day,” he explained.

“Laughter is universal,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from or what challenges you face; a good laugh has the power to heal.”

In addition to the performance, Michael led interactive sessions where he encouraged the children to share their dreams and aspirations. From becoming doctors to pursuing careers in music, the students’ ambitions were as diverse as they were inspiring.

“Their dreams reminded me of my own journey,” Michael noted. “They may face challenges, but their determination is stronger than any obstacle.”

The school management thanked Socket CFR for his generosity, saying it “touched our hearts in ways we can’t even describe.”