Comedian MC Tagwaye dumps APC for SDP

Obinna Simon, entertainer, business man, and politician, popularly known as MC Tagwaye, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
He announced this in a post on his social media platforms on Friday, attributing the development to “intense consultations”.
“After months of intense consultation and introspection, I, Obinna Simon, AKA MC Tagwaye, have made the bold decision to resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).”
“This decisive move is born out of my deep-seated conviction that the APC has deviated from its original ideals and is no longer committed to the welfare and progress of the Nigerian people. The party’s glaring lack of reward system for loyal members, its gerontocratic leadership structure, and its policies that perpetuate hardship on low-income earners have collectively sounded the death knell on my membership.
“Furthermore, the APC’s internal democracy has been egregiously compromised, with a few power brokers dictating the party’s direction and disregarding the voices and aspirations of the majority.
“In stark contrast, the SDP has emerged as a beacon of hope, with its unwavering commitment to the youth, internal democracy, transparency, and accountability. The party’s vision for a new Nigeria, where the welfare and progress of all citizens are paramount, resonates deeply with me.
“I have formally submitted my resignation to my ward chairman of the APC, marking the end of my association with the party. I am excited to join the SDP and contribute to the party’s mission to build a better Nigeria for all.
“I urge all Nigerians who share my vision to join me on this journey. Together, we can create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our great nation.”
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.