Comedian Lepacious Bose celebrates 50th birthday with stunning pictures

Ace Nigerian comedienne, Bose Ogunboye known professionally as Lepacious Bose, is in an ecstatic mood as she clocks 50 years old today. Taking to her…

Ace Nigerian comedienne, Bose Ogunboye known professionally as Lepacious Bose, is in an ecstatic mood as she clocks 50 years old today. Taking to her verified Instagram account, the humour merchant who is also a Health and Wellness Enthusiast expressed joy over her new age as she shared some lovely pictures with her friends and fans.

‘I made more money when I was fat than when I became slim’ – Lepacious Bose

‘Lepacious’ Bose: ‘Slim ladies don’t intimidate me’

Also known as an actress, in 2014, she won the 2014 Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for Best Comedic Act category award in the movie “Being Mrs Elliot” beating other 6 contestants.

See the pictures below:



