Column No.6: From my inbox, for the IGP

So, two weeks in a row (and now three), I wrote about things bothering me greatly, mostly the security or lack thereof in our federal capital city, Abuja. I used direct personal experiences to highlight the problem, so of course the responses would lean towards the personal as much as possible. Yes, friends and family (predictably) chided me for risking my own personal safety to help a random, total stranger, and some readers felt so strong about it that they sent messages, both WhatsApp and SMS texts. Some even called, despite the clear request at the top of this page not to do so, but people will be people. A gentleman shared his own experience via a long SMS. Another person even called not to talk about anything I had written, but to ask me to send him money because he was stranded in Lokoja, on his way home from the East to Abuja. Before I digress, let me share some of the more interesting messages I got regarding my misadventures of the past three weeks. They have been edited for length and clarity.

City Gate

Salaam, Malam Abdulkareem. You deserve commendation, and not to be chided for saving a life. Not only for that good Samaritan role in the narrated incidence, but for all the good work you’ve been doing in your weekly column. Now, I was a victim of similar attack a few years back on top of National Stadium flyover bridge where my car broke down. Thugs came out of nowhere with knives and other weapons and robbed me. This happened around 8:00pm after some rain showers that particular day. They removed my mobile phone from the container tray in the car during the struggle. They also collected the phone from my boy who came in a second car to bring kegs of water, as the problem was that my car was overheating. It was the slowing down of vehicles that were passing by, coming from the City Gate, that made my two assailants to let go and took to their heels. I sustained knife cuts on my head and arm, which I thank God were all I got from the criminals. Both cuts were stitched that night and I received injections at the hospital. These incidents are getting alarmingly regular.

Gwarinpa

Dear Mr. Baba Aminu, I am an avid reader of your column on Saturday, but never felt the need to write in and comment. But this time honestly, it’s like you were reading my mind, as well as the minds of many people I know. I know a young lady who sells food on the roadside by a popular lounge in Gwarinpa, who was unfortunate enough to get into a ‘one chance’ vehicle. She and two other passengers were robbed by three criminals in the car brandishing a gun. Although she ran into a dark bush and hid, the male victims were not so fortunate and lost phones, money, and ATM cards to the robbers operating in a tinted Golf car. It seems like no matter how careful one is, there is still the risk of falling victim because there are no legit alternatives provided by the government, or even privately-owned but properly monitored by the government. There are many restaurant/hospitality industry workers and health personnel who close late from work and form a bulk of victims to these criminals who seem to be multiplying at a stupendous rate. I sincerely hope the IGP read your column, and is doing something to help. Thank you.

Garki

I cannot thank you enough for caring about this issue enough to write about it. I read it via a friend’s post on Twitter/X and it brought back memories of a time my friend and I were driving out of a popular pharmacy in Garki after grocery shopping, and just before a traffic stop, we saw the most shocking, scariest thing we have ever seen: A woman being thrown out of a moving car. I thought of stopping to help, but who knows what weapons her assailants held? A million things raced through our minds but we sped off. Reading your article, I confess your act of selflessness made me feel guilty for not stopping to help. I pray the woman is alive and well. I also pray those who will do something about the rise of violent crime in Abuja read your article and respond accordingly.

Kubwa Highway/AYA

Sir, the stretch of highway from popular bus stop AYA in Asokoro, all the way to Kubwa and even beyond to Zuba are truly nasty when it comes to violent crimes. I strongly believe that should be the first area of concentration if the Nigeria Police Force truly wants to do something about this massive problem. Even those with personal cars are not spared, because in the event your car breaks down, it’s almost certain that you will provide easy picking for criminals.

Postscript: We all need to be more careful out there, in order minimize incidences. Yes, it sucks to have to curtail one’s own freedom of movement, but it sucks even more to be on the other end of a dagger, gun, or worse. If you’re wondering what could be worse than a dagger or gun, that’s a harrowing story told to me by a reader, which I have saved for another day. Have a peaceful weekend!

