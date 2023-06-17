Column No.6: A little taste of Ireland in Abuja

When I got an e-mail from H.E Mr. Peter Ryan, Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, inviting me to join him for a special Siamsa (Irish language word pronounced ‘She-Am-Sa’, meaning amusement or entertainment, a traditional Irish informal gathering with friends to share stories, poetry and music) with the brilliant author and poet Ms. Aduke Gomez, I was of course excited, and made plans to be there. On a Wednesday evening three days ago I walked into the premises of the embassy after a quick but pleasant security check, and a sizeable group of people were mixing, talking, laughing, and having a good time. I spotted some familiar faces , and I immediately became part of the happy crowd.

Now, the invitation had stated that the event is to mark in advance the nation’s Bloomsday on 16th June (yesterday), marking the day on which Irish icon James Joyce set his masterpiece Ulysses. It also promised that the evening will combine Irish and Nigerian culture, with Ambassador Ryan co-hosting as ‘Fear an Tí’ (Irish language title meaning ‘Man of the House’ and pronounced ‘Far on Tee’) and Ms Gomez co-hosting as ‘Bean an Tí’ (meaning ‘Woman of the House’ and pronounced ‘Ban on Tee’), so I was expecting a lot. What I got, instead, was even more than a lot.

For starters, the canapés that were served included perfect little bread squares with sour cream and salmon, as well as skewered chicken cubes, and many other delectable finger foods, with an array of beverages to wash them down. After a little socialising, the ambassador declared the evening open with a most welcoming welcome note, and introduced his co-host, who hit the ground running by explaining how things go at a Siamsa. After the ambassador shared a story, the baton was passed round to guests, and one by one, each one would share tales as far between in topic as you could imagine, but each seemingly with one theme: strong women.

Queens and pirate princesses (no kidding) were discussed, as well as sisters and aunts. From grandmothers to mothers, it seemed like everyone had a stunning story to share about theirs, which was perfectly understandable. The narrations, while varied in strength, all had a unifying factor that had listeners spellbound and maybe even a little awestruck. After all, everyone’s grandma or mum, or both, are superheroes, aren’t they? I know mine are.

I had tons of stories to share, but listening to all these happy people share their pleasant memories to the audience’s delight and even laughter, I decided I was not going to narrate tales of my experiences with bandits, or almost getting killed while on assignment in Togo some two-odd decades ago. It also seemed out of place to regale anyone with encounters with foul-mouthed politicians, slippery public officials, or even Nollywood starlets who seem to confuse the N in their industry’s nomenclature with a H. So I did what every good journalist does: I listened.

There also was music. Not in the sense of recorded tunes played loudly or a concert or anything like that, but random guests (at the prodding of super co-host Ms Gomez) singing acapella, totally and utterly ‘unplugged’. Perhaps the most impactful to me, was a pretty good rendition of ‘Spancil Hill’, a traditional Irish folk ballad composed by Michael Considine in the 1800s, born in Spancil Hill and migrated to the US. It bemoans the plight of the Irish emigrants who so longed for home from their new lives in America. It seemed I was the only non-Irishman present who knew the lyrics of the song, and it made me feel quite strange, but also quite good.

Later on, another Irish song was performed, but which I’d never heard of. It was, still, rendered by the guest in a heartfelt way, and the entire gathering seemed to feel that way too. And as the singer worked her way to the end of the song – leading to the end of the evening, too – I began to see the similarities in the Irish and Nigerians. The fierce doggedness, the never-say-die spirit, the effervescence that makes both nationalities stand out, were all there in that room. The people might be from different geographical locations, but the atmosphere was shared, and quite warm.

